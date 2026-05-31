Forget to pack something for your trip? You’re not alone NJ

You know the feeling. You're 30 minutes into your trip to the airport when you get that pit in your stomach that you may have forgotten something.

If it's your passport or driver's license, you have to go back. If it's the tube of toothpaste you were planning on using on vacation, you suck it up and buy another one at your destination.

We've all been there before. And really, it's a terrible feeling.

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According to Radical Storage, 84.5% of people say they worry about forgetting things when packing for a trip. Clearly, we're not alone.

The hope is that you don't forget something important, and if you do, hopefully you're close enough to turn back around and get it.

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I went through this last week when I went on my vacation, and thankfully, on the way down I didn't forget anything. But on the way home, it turns out I did forget my sunglasses. Luckily my parents were able to bring them home for me, but I did have that feeling of dread when I noticed I forgot them.

22% of people say they have forgotten their toothbrush or toothpaste. If you're going to forget something, these feel like the easiest to replace. I'm sure you could buy either of them at one of the shops in the airport.

19% of people say they have forgotten phone or laptop chargers. These are far harder to replace. That may be one you want to turn around and get.

You can check out all the other items people have forgotten at Radical Storage.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

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