Hesitant to try a new NJ pizza spot? This one is worth it

We've all got our favorite spots. The one you've been going to since you were a kid, and now you take your kids there.

It's consistent, affordable, maybe you even know the owners of the place now.

It probably feels like a crime to go to another spot, or maybe you don't trust that a new spot will do pizza the same way your favorite place does.

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I've been there before. I get stuck going to my usual spots. But I tried a new pizza shop this week, and I was pleasantly surprised at how good it was.

I've seen Pizza Barn on Route 206 in Jobstown, New Jersey, for a long time now. It's right across the street from Wawa and Pandora Diner. I've driven past it probably hundreds of times. My bias toward my regular spots always won out until this week. And now Pizza Barn is a pizza shop I will absolutely go to again.

I ordered their Tomato Pie (the best kind of pizza, in my opinion) and theirs blew away my expectations. The sauce was sweeter than any other I've had, but it worked so well. The pizza was thin, but not paper thin like some spots I go to, and it worked. The crust was thicker than most, too.

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If you're not a Tomato Pie fan, no worries, they have a plethora of other options to choose from. Take one look at their menu and you're bound to find one that you want. The options are endless.

Also, a big shoutout to them for the mozzarella sticks I ordered too. Most places give you five or six per order, but Pizza Barn gave me eight in my order.

Another top New Jersey pizza joint Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

Central Jersey's most legendary pizza joint Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

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