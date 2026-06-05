✅ PSE&G says residential gas rates will drop 5% beginning Oct. 1.

➡️ Nearly 2 million New Jersey customers are expected to benefit from the decrease.

🔥 Utility officials say securing gas supplies early helped make the rate cut possible.

Nearly 2 million New Jersey residents should see their gas bills decrease later this year.

Energy prices have skyrocketed in New Jersey recently. Even the cost of water to drink and clean with has gone up.

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But PSE&G has announced it's lowering rates for all residential customers. On Friday, the utility said it would lower gas rates by 5%. The decrease goes into effect on Oct. 1, 2026.

It appears that PSE&G is following through on its stated goal to offer lower rates. In November 2025, CEO Ralph LaRossa said the utility would work with the incoming administration to "keep rates as low as possible in the short-term."

It's a repeat of the decrease that residential customers saw in 2023, when the utility lowered gas rates by 4%. At the time, that dropped the average monthly bill down to $106. That year, the average bill dropped by 18% total.

PSE&G bucket trucks lined up (PSE&G) PSE&G bucket trucks lined up (PSE&G) loading...

The rate decrease is still months away, but utility officials said the goal is to keep winter heating costs as predictable as possible. Senior Vice President of Gas Operations Brian Clark said the relief is possible because PSE&G has secured natural gas supply ahead of peak season.

“Keeping energy affordable for our customers requires planning, discipline and a long-term approach,” said Brian Clark, Senior Vice President of Gas Operations.

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Which states have the most expensive electric bills? The average total electricity cost in the United States last year was $1,820. That was an increase of $110, or 6.4%, from 2024.

Source: Energy Information Administration via the Joint Economic Committee Democrats

Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5