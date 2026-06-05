Research shows what New Jersey’s ideal last meal would be

I know, I know… this is dark, but I find it fascinating.

What would you want to be your last meal?

Whether your answer is based on a final meal of a famous criminal or good ol’ fashioned “mom’s cookin,’” I think the question is an interesting mental exercise.

One example is that Ted Bundy’s last meal request was a standard breakfast with steak and eggs.

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On the other end of the food spectrum, Timothy McVeigh (the terrorist known for the awful Oklahoma City bombing) requested two pints of chocolate chip ice cream for his final meal.

So what about us normal folk?

The researchers at Choice Mutual surveyed people by state and asked them about each course: appetizer, entree, sides, dessert, and drinks to paint a full picture of the perfect last meal.

Shockingly, New Jerseyans steered clear of a pizza pie, a pork roll, egg, and cheese, or something classic like ice cream.

This is what New Jerseyans want for a final meal

Like most of the country, New Jersey leans toward comfort food over fancy food.

According to Choice Mutual’s findings, many of us on our last day would go for nachos to start, sushi or sashimi (with french fries on the side) for a main course, lava cake for dessert, and a cold glass of Coca-Cola to finish.

I’d be full after the nachos, but what a way to go out. Throw some jalapeños on those ‘chos and I’ll be a happy gal.

The standout local quirk is that we in the Garden State have big appetites for key lime pie, 4.4 times as common there as it is nationally.

While the pie has it’s place, personally, that place is not on the table for my final dessert. Give me that lava cake!

You can check out the rest of Choice Mutual’s findings here.

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Thanks to NewJerseyAlmanac.com for the assist. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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