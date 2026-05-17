Strawberry picking season is back in New Jersey

Hurry before it’s too late. The short strawberry-picking season is here in New Jersey once again.

The season runs from May to the beginning of June, so we’re already halfway through the season.

I’ve been lucky enough to live in an area where there are some spots where you can pick your own. And if you’ve never done it before, I highly suggest you do.

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You won’t find fresher produce than that you can actually get for yourself right from the source.

This past week, I went to Specca Farms in Springfield, New Jersey, and picked my own fresh strawberries. They’ve got a ton of rows for you to choose from, and even during an afternoon on a weekend day, this place was packed.

If you’re not interested in picking your own, they also have pre-picked ones that you can get. But something about being able to grab the ones you’re sure you want appeals to me. It makes them feel fresher. There’s also no better feeling than digging around through the bush looking to find the fresh ripe ones. You’ll find a lot that aren’t ripe yet, but the more you dig, the better ones you’ll find.

Why wait for a truck to deliver produce to the grocery store when you can get your own and guarantee that it's fresh? Hurry, though, the strawberry season in New Jersey doesn't last forever.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

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