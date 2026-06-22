As you've been hearing on New Jersey 101.5, Dennis Malloy will be returning to the airwaves July 13, reuniting with Judi Franco. But you can actually eat with him before then.

Dennis will be preparing a 4-course meal this Thursday, June 24, at Dina's Bistro in Toms River.

Anyone who listens to the show knows what a great cook he is. Anyone who works at the radio station when he makes lunch can attest to that. Dennis is such a great cook that we actually named the kitchen after him.

Dina's Bistro Dina's Bistro

“I used to spend a lot of time in the kitchen with my Sicilian mother and collaborating grandmother and learned how to cook from them. When I was raising my kids, I found they all like different things so I used to make a variety of different things for dinner just about every night,” Dennis said.

"I’ll be making a pasta dish from the region of Puglia , a Sicilian version of Mediterranean, Middle Eastern tabouli, and a chicken dish. My kids used to love it when they were growing up."

Reservations will be first-come, first-served. Make yours ASAP by calling 732-270-2088