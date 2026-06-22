Two NJ food trucks were rated among the best in the nation

With summer now in full swing in the Garden State, it’s one of the best times of the year to check out the food trucks that make their way around the state.

Whether it’s at a brewery, a wedding, one of our many wineries, or a Fourth of July celebration in a park, a food truck is always a welcome sight. Fresh food outdoors with friends - who could ask for anything more?

Do you think you’ve tried some of the best that New Jersey has to offer?

unclesalseggrolls via Instagram unclesalseggrolls via Instagram

Two New Jersey food trucks were just named among the best in the nation by USAToday

USAToday looked at the mobile kitchens throughout the country that have built loyal followings thanks to “creative menus, affordable prices and laid‑back outdoor settings.”

These Garden State food trucks were recognized as being the best in our state, but in the whole U.S.

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Uncle Sal’s Gourmet Egg Rolls

Launched in 2021, Uncle Sal’s Gourmet Egg Rolls is a product of COVID. Wen everything shut down, like many, Sal needed a hobby.

Instead of sourdough bread like everyone else, he turned to egg rolls, stuffing them with his favorite foods, starting with a Phill Cheesesteak roll.

unclesalseggrolls via Instagram unclesalseggrolls via Instagram

The gourmet eggs rolls didn’t stop there, some of their popular flavors include: Buffalo chicken, macaroni and cheese, jalapeño popper, loaded potato, and chicken vodka parm.

Oh, and we can’t forget about a Jersey classic: the Taylor Ham Egg & cheese roll.

You can contact them here.

fivesistersfoodco via Instagram fivesistersfoodco via Instagram

Five Sisters Food Co.

Started in 2011, Five Sisters Food Co. quickly became a favorite in the Garden State, having been voted the Best Burger Truck in America… twice!

They make juicy, hand-crafted burgers with 100% Angus beef, hickory smoked BBQ, greasy fat sandwiches that squish multiple delicious foods on a roll, and loaded fries

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I’ve seen people enjoying Five Sisters first hand when I went to one of Laurita Winery’s food truck festivals and everyone looked thrilled.

You can book them at an event via email.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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