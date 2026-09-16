NJ women deserve support — and this Old Bridge gala delivers

The debate over abortion is often reduced to politics and slogans, but for a woman facing an unexpected pregnancy, the immediate questions are much more personal:

Where can I turn? Who will help me? What resources are actually available?

That is why pregnancy resource centers matter.

Under the leadership of Executive Director Victoria Dean, Bridge Women’s Center in Old Bridge provides no-cost pregnancy testing, ultrasound services, counseling, material assistance and practical support for women and families facing unexpected pregnancies.

The center’s mission is straightforward: offer accurate information, compassion and genuine support at a moment when a woman may feel alone.

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Real choice requires real options

Critics want to portray these centers as somehow dangerous and discredit them because most women who get help, after they see the baby growing inside them, choose to bring that baby into the world.

This is an affront to the abortion industry and the politicians who rely on the abortion advocates who fund their campaigns.

Wow, is that backwards and anti-woman.

If the so-called pro-choice crowd were really in favor of a choice, they would recognize that actual choice requires more than one option, and it certainly requires an alternative to a government-subsidized abortion performed without full informed consent.

Pregnancy resource centers offer women time, information and support.

They help mothers and fathers think through difficult decisions, connect families with needed resources.

They remind people that an unexpected pregnancy does not have to mean an unsupported pregnancy.

That is practical compassion, and it deserves support.

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Bridge Women’s Center is asking the community to get involved

Bridge Women’s Center will hold its 2026 Homecoming Gala on Friday, November 20, at 6:30 p.m. at Calvary Chapel Old Bridge.

It will be an opportunity for the community to support a ministry that stands beside women and families when they need it most.

I'm proud to be a part of this event as the keynote speaker and hope you will join us.

This is not about judging anyone. It is about making sure women facing a tough road ahead get the help, hope and support they deserve.

Escape to Serenity in New Jersey: Discover These Charming Bed and Breakfasts Here is a list of the best bed and breakfast spots in 16 NJ counties. (Note: After a long, extensive search, there are no notable B&Bs in Bergen, Camden, Cumberland, Hudson, and Middlesex counties). Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

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