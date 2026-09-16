It may be the final official week of summer, but that's not stopping the Halloween festivities from arriving early. And for Six Flags Great Adventure, kicking off a fan favorite during the last weekend of summer is precisely the perfect time for Fright Fest.

Yep, it's back! Right on the heels of Boo Fest and Oktoberfest, which premiered Sept. 12 for the 2026 season, is the parks signature Halloween event. But don't worry about the little ones being too scared since the daytime hours are specifically for them. It's once the sun goes down you need to watch out.

And for 2026, Six Flags Great Adventure is launching four new haunted mazes that fans are sure to fright even the bravest. Fan favorites also return, including sinister scare zones, live entertainment, and more.

Not to mention, world-class thrill rides after dark. And in my opinion, nothing beats riding Nitro as it drops into the abyss (some have argued they should add lights back there, but I think riding in the dark during Fright Fest is one of the best experiences you could have).

Mike Brant TSM Mike Brant TSM

A fan favorite returns

Probably one of the most exciting things we've learned about this years Fright Fest is the return of Dead Mans Party. According to Six Flags, Dr. Fright and his undead friends return after a year hiatus for the high-energy production fans have grown to love for generations.

I personally can't wait to experience it all, and can't wait to share the experience with you (video and photo gallery for 2026 will come soon). For the time being, check out the awesome frights from the 2025 season as we get ready to experience what Fright Fest 2026 has in store for us.

Exclusive look back at Six Flags Great Adventure's Fright Fest 2025 A look back at last years Fright Fest, along with an exclusive look inside some of the attractions. Please note that some photos appear blurry due to the lighting and 3D effects of the attraction. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Significant or historical events in New Jersey for September (in chronological order) Here are some of the historical or significant events that impacted New Jersey or happened in the Garden State during the month of September. Is there an event missing? Let us know with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Thanks to NewJerseyAlmanac.com for the assist. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.