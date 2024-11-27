Deadly NJ roads: 10 counties had at least 30 fatal crashes
⚫ A final report on 2023 fatalities is out from NJ State Police
⚫ Certain months were deadlier than others
⚫ Fatal crashes are trending higher in 2024
The Garden State recorded 574 fatal crashes in all of 2023, according to final statistics released by the New Jersey State Police.
The collisions resulted in 606 deaths.
These numbers actually represent a significant decline in tragedies on the state's roadways, compared to 2022. There were 72 fewer fatal crashes in 2023, and 83 fewer fatalities.
"Traffic related deaths continue to remain one of the leading causes of death in New Jersey and throughout the nation," said Col. Patrick Callahan, superintendent of the New Jersey State Police. "However, the law enforcement community and certain non-profit organizations will continue to work toward the reduction of motor vehicle fatalities on our roadways through comprehensive traffic and public safety programs involving education and enforcement."
Of all drivers who died in crashes, nearly 12% were legally intoxicated, according to the NJSP report. Eighty-nine fatal crashes involved motorcyclers. The pedestrian death toll was 171.
As of Nov. 27 of this year, the number of deadly crashes (586) had already surpassed the 2023 figure. As of the same date, 618 people had lost their lives.
Deadly days and times
The comprehensive data report from NJSP each year features a deeper dive into the locations and timing of fatal crashes.
At 64, the month of October recorded the greatest number of road fatalities in 2023, as a result of 58 fatal crashes, according to the report. June, August, and November each recorded 60 road deaths.
March recorded the lowest number of deaths last year: 34.
According to the data, deadly crashes were more likely to occur between the evening and nighttime hours. The report, which splits its findings into 24 one-hour time slots, found that the hour between 5 and 6 p.m. recorded the greatest number of fatal crashes: 44.
The report also charts road fatalities based on the day of the week. At 94, Friday recorded the most fatal crashes. Both Sunday and Monday recorded 92 fatal crashes over the year.
See below for a county-by-county breakdown of fatal crashes and deaths.
NJ road deaths by county, 2023
