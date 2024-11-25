This COVID change is sticking around for good in New Jersey

⚫ Special rules set to expire on Nov. 30 are being extended permanently

⚫ The change was originally put in place due to COVID restrictions

⚫ Municipalities can still make their own decisions

Exemptions dating back to the coronavirus emergency were scheduled to expire at the end of this month, but a law signed by Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday says the changes are here to stay.

If you're a fan of the outdoor options offered by restaurants over the past few years, there's a better shot those options will be around again in the spring and summer of 2025.

The new law makes outdoor dining permissions permanent for restaurants.

“Outdoor dining has proven to be an incredibly successful venture over the past four years, benefiting business owners and patrons alike,” Murphy said. “I’m proud to continue this popular measure and look forward to seeing our restaurant industry continue to grow.”

When the operations of many businesses were restricted due to the COVID-19 emergency, the New Jersey Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control issued a special ruling that allowed restaurants and bars to establish temporary outdoor locations for customers.

Since then, legislation has pushed back the expiration date of the rule, and the measure that led to this law called for outdoor dining to stick around for good. Ahead of this latest update, the scheduled expiration for the outdoor dining date was Nov. 30.

Giving NJ residents what they want

“Outdoor service has proven to be a real success for restaurants and the communities they serve,” said Sen. Paul A. Sarlo, D-Bergen, a sponsor of the measure. “It is good for the economy, beneficial for downtown business districts and very popular with patrons and local residents. It is a success story that is well worth continuing.”

According to the legislation's sponsors, it was crafted in direct response to what constituents and business owners have been saying they want.

“New Jersey businesses benefited immensely from the innovative measures we adopted during COVID to enable the use of outdoor spaces,” said Sen. Vincent Polistina, R-Atlantic, another sponsor of the bill. “By making the temporary outdoor dining and beverage laws permanent, our local businesses will continue to have the flexibility they need to thrive by maintaining the indoor and outdoor seating arrangements that patrons have come to enjoy."

The law lets business owners treat their parking lots or walkways as an extension of the restaurant. It also allows for tables and chairs to be set up on adjacent public sidewalks.

But municipalities do have a say. Under the measure, establishments looking to make outdoor services a permanent option need to file an application with the municipal zoning officer.

Municipalities would have the right to limit establishments from operating late at night, or from making too much noise with music or other entertainment.

