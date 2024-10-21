NJ proposal: Let outdoor dining stick around for good

⚫ Rules permitting temporary outdoor dining are set to expire on Nov. 30

⚫ A bill aims to make outdoor dining a permanent option for establishments

⚫ Municipalities would have a say

One positive from the coronavirus pandemic: New Jerseyans learned how nice it can be to eat outside.

Restaurants and bars that have been using extra space beyond their building to seat customers may not be able to make such accommodations much longer, because the option is set to expire. But there's a push to ensure that outdoor dining is a permanent fixture in New Jersey.

When the operations of many businesses were restricted due to the COVID-19 emergency, the New Jersey Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control issued a special ruling in 2020 that allowed restaurants and bars to establish temporary outdoor locations for customers.

Since then, legislation has pushed back the expiration date of the rule. Now, the clock is ticking — the current expiration date is Nov. 30.

Push to make outdoor dining permanent

On Thursday, the Assembly Oversight, Reform, and Federal Relations Committee unanimously advanced a bill that would allow restaurants and bars to permanently extend their premises to outdoor locations.

"By giving restaurants and similar businesses the opportunity to extend their services outdoors, we are helping them thrive in a post-pandemic world while fostering lively, community-centered outdoor spaces," said Assemblyman Roy Freiman, D-Somerset. "This bill will provide a much-needed boost to local businesses and create more inviting spaces for patrons to enjoy."

The bill lets business owners treat their parking lots or walkways as an extension of the restaurant. It also allows for tables and chairs to be set up on adjacent public sidewalks.

But municipalities do have a say. Under the measure, establishments looking to make outdoor services a permanent option need to file an application with the municipal zoning officer.

Municipalities would have the right to limit establishments from operating late at night, or from making too much noise with music or other entertainment.

Also, a municipality can request that the establishment name the town as an "additional insured" on their insurance policy.

