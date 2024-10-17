Does NJ have the best subs? You can be paid $2,500 to find out

Needed: a gas station hoagie hunter.

Someone is going to be earning $2,500, plus a gift card, for traveling from store to store and comparing sandwiches.

That lucky person can be you. The application window is open now.

A promotion launched by SIXT, a vehicle rental/sharing platform, aims to find out "which gas station is home to the best hoagie."

Specifically, the promotion is looking for the best version of a seasonal favorite sometimes referred to as the "gobbler" (typically consisting of turkey, stuffing, and cranberry sauce).

SIXT doesn't want just anyone for the position. The application page says the company is looking for "someone who considers themselves a passionate gas station food connoisseur." The ideal candidate, the site says, "smiles at the idea of turning a roadside pit stop into a five-star culinary adventure."

SEE ALSO: Walgreens expands plans to close stores

According to the fine print, the winner will have to travel to no more than three gas stations. But the analysis includes data gathering from up to 100 Wawa, QuikTrip, and Weigel's stations across the U.S.

You'd be judging more than just the sandwich itself. The winner also needs to grade the customer service of the establishment, and the speed of the food's preparation.

Aside from the $2,500, the winner gets a $500 gift card for one of the gas stations.

Interested in the journey? You can apply using this link.

The application window closes on Dec. 1. The winner will be contacted by Dec. 6.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

We found the best trunk-or-treat spots in NJ “Trick-or-treat. Smell my feet. Give me something good to eat.” Remember chanting this when going house to house looking for candy on Halloween?

But what do you say when kids go trunk-or-treating? That’s when communities hold Halloween activity events, including eerily decorated cars and trunks filled with candy for costumed kids to ravage. Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo

12 of the best unique November festivals in NJ Fall in New Jersey rolls on and festivals are in full swing.

Looking for things to do in November? Here are 12 of some of the best and unique festivals and events happening in the Garden State during the 11th month of this year. Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo