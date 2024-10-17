Does NJ have the best subs? You can be paid $2,500 to find out
Needed: a gas station hoagie hunter.
Someone is going to be earning $2,500, plus a gift card, for traveling from store to store and comparing sandwiches.
That lucky person can be you. The application window is open now.
A promotion launched by SIXT, a vehicle rental/sharing platform, aims to find out "which gas station is home to the best hoagie."
Specifically, the promotion is looking for the best version of a seasonal favorite sometimes referred to as the "gobbler" (typically consisting of turkey, stuffing, and cranberry sauce).
SIXT doesn't want just anyone for the position. The application page says the company is looking for "someone who considers themselves a passionate gas station food connoisseur." The ideal candidate, the site says, "smiles at the idea of turning a roadside pit stop into a five-star culinary adventure."
SEE ALSO: Walgreens expands plans to close stores
According to the fine print, the winner will have to travel to no more than three gas stations. But the analysis includes data gathering from up to 100 Wawa, QuikTrip, and Weigel's stations across the U.S.
You'd be judging more than just the sandwich itself. The winner also needs to grade the customer service of the establishment, and the speed of the food's preparation.
Aside from the $2,500, the winner gets a $500 gift card for one of the gas stations.
Interested in the journey? You can apply using this link.
The application window closes on Dec. 1. The winner will be contacted by Dec. 6.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
We found the best trunk-or-treat spots in NJ
Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo
12 of the best unique November festivals in NJ
Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo
New and classic favorites: The best dive bars in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy