We found the best trunk-or-treat spots in NJ

“Trick-or-treat. Smell my feet. Give me something good to eat.” Remember chanting this when going house to house looking for candy on Halloween?

But what do you say when kids go trunk-or-treating? That’s when communities hold Halloween activity events, including eerily decorated cars and trunks filled with candy for costumed kids to ravage.

Here are 13 of the best Trunk-or-Treats in New Jersey this year.

Mike Brant - Townsquare media Mike Brant - Townsquare media loading...

Brick

Friday, Oct. 18 (Rain date is Oct. 25)

Time: 6, 7 and 8 p.m.

Place: Drum Point Sports Complex

Brick Township’s Recreation Department is hosting one of its most popular events: Trunk or Treat.

Children need to register to participate in the event. Please register one person per car load. There are three time slots to choose from— 6, 7 or 8 p.m. Families can feel free to walk around and visit all the decorated trunks and receive free candy. The event is for Brick Township children only.

attachment-TrunkOrTreat loading...

Aberdeen

Saturday, Oct. 19

Time: 1 to 5 p.m.

Place: Matawan Regional High School, 440 Atlantic Avenue

The Aberdeen PBA 163 is proud to present this year’s Trunk or Treat in honor of Clyde Cameron Aberdeen’s Trunk or Treat event, who was a very active member of the community.

At this year’s event, music will be provided by Adam Saber Signature Events and there will be hayrides courtesy of the Cameron family.

While the Aberdeen PBA supplies candy for the event, they ask that each group bring at least one bag of candy upon arrival to ensure there’s enough treats for all the costumed kids.

Be sure to register your vehicle ahead of time. Set up will begin at noon sharp and no vehicles will be allowed to enter after 12:45 p.m.

Trunk or Treat Rick Lundskow loading...

Freehold

Wednesday, Oct. 23

Time: 3:30 to 6 p.m.

Place: Michael J. Tighe Park, 65 Georgia Road

Freehold Township Parks and Recreation hosts this trunk or treat event that is for township residents ages 2 to 14. Participants should meet at the front of the recreation office where they will receive a loot bag and tickets for each “spooktacularly” decorated area.

Kids costumes Halloween parade (Getty Stock / ThinkStock) (Getty Stock / ThinkStock) loading...

Howell

Thursday, Oct. 24

Time: 6 p.m.

Place: Soldier Memorial Park, 574 Route 547

Hosted by The Howell PAL, Howell PBA, and Howell Police, vendors are welcome for their annual Trunk or Treat evening.

Halloween Candy AP loading...

Gloucester Township

Friday, Oct. 25 (Rain date is Sunday, Oct. 27)

Time: 7 to 9 p.m.

Place: 1261 Chews Landing Road, Veterans Park

Come celebrate Halloween at the 9th Annual Gloucester Township Trunk or Treat.

Only registered vehicle participants may pass candy out to trick-or-treaters.

Trunk-or-treaters must be in line by 7:15 p.m. All cars participating in the event must be in the lot prior to 6:30 p.m.

There will be hay rides, hot chocolate, music, and prizes for the top three best-decorated trunks. Be creative, but not too scary. Battery-operated lights are suggested as electricity will not be available on-site. Candy must be supplied by registered vehicles only. Please supply enough candy so everyone gets a treat. Candy should be store-bought and wrapped.

126087028 Catherine Yeulet loading...

Bridgeton

Friday, Oct. 25

Time: 5 to 11 p.m.

Place: Shoppes at Dragon Village, 97 Trench Road

It’s Halloween-palooza and a Trunk-or-Treat in Bridgeton. Come in costume and trick-or-treat from trunks that are sure to be creatively decorated for the event. There will be vendors, hayrides, a scarecrow pumpkin patch, bounce houses, fire rangers, food trucks, and more.

Canva Canva loading...

South Plainfield

Saturday, Oct. 26 (Rain date Oct. 27)

Time: 12:45 to 4 p.m.

Place: 327 Elm St.

The South Plainfield Public Celebrations Committee is hosting this year’s event. There will be a sensory-friendly time slot from 12:45 to 1 p.m.

Registration is required for all vehicles. You must be a South Plainfield resident to register. Candy donations are needed. There will be trunk-or-treating, food and DJ Troy spinning the spooky tunes.

Canva Canva loading...

Berkeley Heights

Saturday, Oct. 26

Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Place: Town Hall Parking Lot, 29 Park Avenue

The Berkeley Heights Police Department is hosting this annual fun-filled Halloween event, perfect for families looking to celebrate the spooky season safely. Families are invited to decorate the trunks of their cars with Halloween-themed decorations and provide treats for “trunk-or-treaters.”

Decorators should arrive at 10 a.m. to set up. Trunk-or-treating will officially kick off at 11 a.m. with costumed kids making their way from car to car, collecting candy, and enjoying all the festive displays.

Bowl of candy corn close-up dm-evans loading...

North Wildwood

Saturday, Oct. 26

Time: 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Place: Olde New Jersey Avenue

North Wildwood’s Trunk-or-Treat and Halloween Block Party, is a fun, safe way for families to enjoy Halloween. The party begins at 5:30 p.m. but vehicle check-in begins at 4:30 p.m.

Children are invited to come in costume and visit each car, where families will provide treats from the trunks of their cars in a block party atmosphere.

There will also be music, magic, balloon twisting, and more. Prizes will be awarded to the best-decorated vehicles. Register your car at the North Wildwood Recreation Center at 900 Central Ave. beforehand, or at North Wildwood City Hall, 901 Atlantic Ave.

Halloween candy Jennifer Barrow loading...

Montgomery

Saturday, Oct. 26

Time: 4 to 6 p.m.

Place: Montgomery High School, 1016 Route 601, Skillman

All ghouls and goblins are invited to decorate their trunks and hand out treats at the township’s annual trunk-or-treat event. It’s a spooktacular way to celebrate Halloween with the community and provide a safe, fun environment for kids to collect candy.

Simply register your car and reserve a spot. Decorate your trunk, bring your favorite treats, and let’s make it a night to remember.

Canva Canva loading...

Forked River

Saturday, Oct. 26 (Raindate: Oct. 27)

Time: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Place: 699 Challenger Way

It’s the third annual trunk or treat event in Forked River that also features a cool car show. There will be a live DJ spinning all the spooky tunes, plus food trucks, a car show, and trunk-or-treating. Costumes are encouraged and so are decorated cars and trunks full of candy to promote safe trick-or-treating.

159120297 BluIz60 loading...

Franklin Lakes

Sunday, October 27

Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Place: Veterans Plaza Parking Lot

Calling all trunk-or-treaters. Please join the Franklin Lakes Mayors Wellness Campaign for their annual “Trunk or Treat” event. Come in costume to trick or treat at each trunk and enjoy fun Halloween activities. Please register ahead of time if you plan on decorating the trunk of your vehicle.

Trophies will be handed out for “best costume” and “most creative trunk.”

A dish of leftover Halloween candy A dish of leftover Halloween candy (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media NJ) loading...

Edison

Sunday, Oct. 27

Time: 12 to 4 p.m.

Place: 926 Amboy Avenue

Get ready for a spooktacular time at the Edison Chamber of Commerce’s Trunk-or-Treat event. It will be an afternoon filled with free candy and ghoulish delights. Come in costume and entire the costume contest for a chance at winning some cool prizes.

Decorate car trunks as creatively as possible, and load them up with goodies for this fa-boo-lous event.

The event is rain or shine and admission is free.

