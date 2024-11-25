Will you strike gold? New store opens for ‘treasure hunters’ in Monmouth County, NJ
HOWELL — Workers are still getting all the "treasure" in order at a new shop along Route 9, but you're free to walk in and start digging for deals.
Just in time for the holidays, Treasure Hunters USA opened its doors to the public on Nov. 19.
The 12,000-square-foot space is located between Stretch Lab and PetSmart in Friendship Plaza. The "grand opening" signs are hard to miss.
On a video shared on YouTube (below), the shop's owner says everything is "brand new, at a fraction of the prices."
The store's main sign promises "clothing, shoes, electronics, linens, housewares, and much more."
During our visit to the store on Monday, an outdoor display featured mainly clothes and heavy-duty luggage options.
The "much more" is wide ranging — entire aisles are devoted to children's toys, and the store is dotted with name brand handbags.
Most items are individually priced.
Much of the space is taken up by clothing. Signage draws you to deals on the floor, such as $9.99 hoodies and sweatpants, while the more expensive "treasures," like dresses and jackets, take up entire walls.
The back of the store offers appliances, such as hair dryers and portable heaters, alongside kitchenware, shower curtains, and comforters.
According to a sign on the door, Treasure Hunters is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday. On Fridays, the store runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The store operates from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays.
