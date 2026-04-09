⛽N.J. gas prices near $4 as Middle East tensions disrupt oil supply

���Limited tanker traffic through Strait of Hormuz keeps prices elevated

⛽Summer gas blends and war risks could push prices even higher

Uncertainty over the Strait of Hormuz and the return of summer blends of gas are likely to keep prices high at the pump in New Jersey.

Prices have steadily increased since March 30, when President Donald Trump launched the war in Iran, sending the average price at the pump to an average of $4.08 per gallon in New Jersey as of Thursday, according to AAA.

Anticipation of a 10-day ceasefire with Iran that included the opening of the Strait started to bring the price of crude oil down but a misunderstanding about the terms kept the waterway closed and sent prices back up.

The New York Times reported that no tankers got through on Wednesday. At least two tankers crossed on Thursday, according to Fox News.

According to GasBuddy petroleum analyst Patrick DeHaan, "this really doesn't change the calculus much at all if we're only seeing a trickle flow of ships through the Strait

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Prices at a Sunoco station on Route 31 in Ewing Wed., April 8, 2026 Prices at a Sunoco station on Route 31 in Ewing Wed., April 8, 2026 (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media) loading...

Summer gas blend could add even more pain at the pump

The introduction of summer fuel blends starting Monday could also add as much as 10 cents per gallon.

"If oil prices start suddenly accelerating again, the change over to summer gasoline will likely be another pinch that puts upward pressure on gas prices," DeHaan said.

DeHaan said that there was a small delay in bringing summer gasoline to stations because President Trump signed a waiver that allowed for a blend that is easier and less complex to produce to be widely used.

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Lowest Gas Prices in New Jersey New Jersey Gas Prices provided by GasBuddy.com

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