Homeland Security finally admits drone sightings after dismissing NJ residents

☑️ DHS Mayorkas said that some of what people are seeing are drones

☑️ Ex-Gov. Christie said Mayorkas' responses contribute to misinformation

☑️ Officials have confirmed sightings over Picattiny and Earle

U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas walked back his agency’s contention that people are only seeing manned aircraft in the skies over New Jersey.

"There's no question that people are seeing drones," Mayorkas told George Stephanopoulos during ABC's "This Week" on Sunday. "Some of those drone sightings are, in fact, drones. Some are manned aircraft that are commonly mistaken for drones. And we do see duplicative reporting. But there's no question that drones are being sighted."

Mayorkas said there is no evidence of foreign involvement with the sightings.

Mayorkas said Congress needs to act to give states authority to intercept drones.

“We want state and local authorities to also have the ability to counter drone activity under federal supervision,” he said.

Drones are legal to fly in New Jersey but the sightings in New Jersey since mid-November have been of drones that are too large for personal use. Some sightings have been of drones the size of a car.

Drones have appeared near sensitive locations such as nuclear power plants and U.S. Rep. Chris Smith, R-N.J. 4th District, said police video captured at least 50 drones flying from the coast, with at least a dozen trailing a Coast Guard vessel.

During a White House briefing Saturday, the Joint Chiefs of Staff acknowledged sighting of drones over Picatinny Arsenal and Naval Weapons Station Earle but called them "routine."

Hunterdon County Sheriff Fred Brown told New Jersey 101.5's Bill Spadea Monday morning that his officers saw what appeared to be nine different drones flying in erratic patterns one night during the weekend.

Federal resources to track drones

Federal offices say they are deploying additional resources, personnel and technology to New Jersey and New York where craft have been seen in the skies since November, according to Mayorkas.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on her X account Sunday said a drone detection system is being sent to her state.

U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 5th District, will update efforts to detect and track drones in New Jersey before an unrelated briefing on Monday.

Gov. Phil Murphy with State Police officials and radar technicians at the Regional Operations & Intelligence Center 12/15/24 Gov. Phil Murphy with State Police officials and radar technicians at the Regional Operations & Intelligence Center 12/15/24 (@GovMurphy via X) loading...

Feds: 'Slight overreaction' from the public

Former Gov. Chris Christie said on ABC's "This Week" that he and his wife saw a drone over their home in Mendham around 6:15 a.m. Friday. When asked by Stephanopoulos if the numerous sightings are the result of "mass hysteria," Christie lay blame on the responses from Mayorkas.

"They're not answering the questions," Christie said. "To say this is not unusual activity is just wrong. I've lived in New Jersey my whole life. This is the first time I've noticed drones over my house."

A senior White House official during Saturday's briefing said that there may be a “slight overreaction” from the public about what they are seeing. Of the 5,000 sightings reported to the FBI's tip line between Dec. 3 and Dec. 13, only 100 were deemed credible enough to warrant additional investigation.

Christie said that customers at a Monmouth County restaurant on Friday night approached him for answers about what's in the sky over New Jersey.

"I think this is what happens in our society now because we're used to having things so rapidly. If you don't fill that vacuum, then all the conspiracy theories get filled in there," Christie said. "You can't have conspiracy theories filling the space, but the Biden Administration and state authorities have to be more vocal and let people know exactly what they're doing."

Gov. Phil Murphy on his X account said he was briefed Sunday night by State Police and the FBI who are surveying the skies for unmanned aircraft.

"The public deserves clear answers — we will keep pushing the federal government for more information and resources," Murphy wrote.

(Includes material Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

The 12 Days of Jersey Lyrics for Christmas 2024 Gallery Credit: Kylie Moore

Tolls and fares that will cost NJ travelers more next year Whether driving or taking mass transit, travels around NJ and into NY and PA will likely cost more in 2025. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt