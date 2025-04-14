Head’s up! Drones are back in New Jersey

☑️ The FAA will be flying drones over Cape May for testing

☑️ They will fly during the daytime only

☑️ The testing will last two weeks

Drones are back in the sky over New Jersey, but this time with a full explanation.

The FAA says several large drones and about 100 commercial off-the-shelf drones will be visible over Cape May for 11 days beginning Monday as part of drone-detection testing.

The FAA’s Center of Excellence for UAS Research will fly the craft over the water and the Cape May Ferry Terminal during the daytime and only on weekdays.

“The agency has been testing drone detection technologies at airports over the last few years and is expanding testing to off-airport locations. These tests will help determine the effectiveness of these technologies and whether they might interfere with FAA or aircraft navigation systems,” ASSURE said in a statement.

People are asked not to fly recreational drones in the area.

With over 100 drone sightings reported every month near airports, the FAA said it has been testing drone-detecting technology for the past few years. The program was expanded to off-airport sites with tests also being conducted in New Mexico, North Dakota and Mississippi.

Possible drone over Toms River Possible drone over Toms River (Listener submitted) loading...

'Drone frenzy'

New Jersey was in full "drone frenzy" mode in November and December as hundreds of drone sightings were reported. After the initial sightings received media attention, the number of sightings increased. No-fly zones were put into effect over much of the state, including President Donald Trump's golf club in Bedminster.

Weeks before his inauguration, Trump said he canceled a trip there because of the sightings. He also promised a full explanation on the first or second day of his administration.

The explanation came on the eighth day in the form of a statement read by press secretary Karoline Leavitt stating there was nothing to indicate the drones were a national security threat and that they were being used for lawful purposes, including by the FAA "for research and various other reasons." Leavitt did not disclose the nature of the research.

