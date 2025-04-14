🚨 A mother & daughter were found in a home in Trenton Saturday morning

🚨 A 'person of interest' was questioned but not arrested

🚨 Balloons from a recent celebration were still inside the house

TRENTON — A mother and daughter were found shot to death inside an apartment on Saturday morning, less than a mile from the Statehouse.

Mercer County Prosecutor Janetta Marbury said police were called to an apartment on the 300 block of West State Street around 10:30 a.m. and found a 13-year-old girl with a gunshot wound in a third floor bedroom and a 40-year-old woman in a stairway leading to the third floor. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Video by 6 ABC Action News showed balloons inside the house and the letters taped to the wall, indicating a recent celebration. There was also a silver Jeep parked on the property that was searched.

ALSO READ: PA governor and family escape arson attack on his home

Map shows location of 300 West State Street and the Statehouse in Trenton Map shows location of 300 West State Street and the Statehouse in Trenton (Google Maps/Canva) loading...

'Horrific act of violence'

A “person of interest” was detained, but no arrest has been made. Marbury did not disclose additional details about this individual.

Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora identified the victims as and her daughter Jairah Biggs.

"The news of this horrific act of violence has shaken our community The family's roots are in the community and throughout the City. No mother and daughter should ever be taken from this world in such a tragic and violent way," Gusciora said.

A prayer vigil is being planned for the family and friends.

Marbury asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact her office at 609-649-9218.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

10 common complaints we have about New Jersey Gallery Credit: Kyle Clark

Unique NJ road design that terrifies most other drivers Some quick-witted responses from out-of-state drivers that were forced to navigate a New Jersey jughandle. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant