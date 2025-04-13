PA governor and family escape arson attack on his home

🔥The fire at the Pennsylvania governor's mansion started around 2 a.m.

🔥It is being investigated as arson

🔥Gov. Josh Shapiro and his family celebrated Passover a few hours before

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Gov. Josh Shapiro and his family are safe after a fire was set at the governor's mansion early Sunday morning hours after they celebrated Passover.

In a message on his X account Shapiro said they were awoken by bangs on the door around 2 a.m. by a Pennsylvania State Police trooper about the fire in a different section of the building. The fire caused "a significant amount of damage to a portion of the residence," according to police.

On Sunday, fire damage was visible on the residence's south side, primarily in a large room often used for entertaining crowds and art displays. There was still a police presence early Sunday afternoon as yellow tape cordoned off an alleyway and an officer led a dog outside a iron security fence.

Reward offered for information

The fire took place hours after Shapiro and his family celebrated the first night of Passover at the mansion.

"Every day, we stand with the law enforcement and first responders who run towards danger to protect our communities. Last night, they did so for our family – and Lori and I are eternally grateful to them for keeping us safe," Shapiro wrote.

Attorney General Dave Sunday and Shapiro described the fire as arson and said an investigation is underway. PSP Tips is offering a $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction for the individual(s) responsible.

