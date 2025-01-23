✅ Donald Trump has yet to release report on drones in New Jersey

✅ Full disclose is coming, according to Belleville Mayor Michael Melham

✅ The mayor says he has seen orbs turn into drones

One New Jersey mayor who has been outspoken about drones flying over New Jersey said the lack of a promised report from President Donald Trump is probably a good sign.

During a meeting with Republican governors at the Mar-a-Lago golf resort in Florida before taking office, Trump promised to release a report about whatever has been flying over New Jersey since November. Hours after taking the oath of office, Trump was asked about the drones as he signed presidential executive orders

“I would like to find out what it is and tell the people,” Trump said. He directed Chief of Staff Susie Wiles to find out “immediately.” As of Thursday morning, no report had been released.

Disclosure is coming

Belleville Mayor Michael Melham told News Nation on Wednesday that he believes that the lack of a report indicates that the drones over New Jersey are not a major threat.

"If he's not briefed on it yet it's probably not a matter of national security or certainly not an alien invasion or anything crazy like that. More than likely this is going to be our government or experimental drones that are up in the sky," Melham said. "I do believe that New Jersey mayors and all the residents are going to get disclosure and it's going to come soon."

The Republican said he has watched of glowing orbs of light over Long Island that transform into a mechanical drone.

Melham also believes a man found with a drone near a California military base should be looked at for a connection to New Jersey.

A Chinese resident was charged in California after flying a drone over Vandenberg Space Force Base and taking pictures on Nov. 30.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California said Yinpiao Zhou, 39, of Brentwood, was arrested at San Francisco International Airport as he boarded a flight for China.

A drone detection system located Zhou in a park flying the drone a mile up from the ground. Base security went to the park and found Zhou with the drone that flew over the base under his jacket. His home was later searched with a warrant where investigators found he searched Google about the base's drone rules and talked to another person about flying a drone higher than it was built for.

“This defendant allegedly flew a drone over a military base and took photos of the base's layout, which is against the law,” U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada said in a statement. “The security of our nation is of paramount importance and my office will continue to promote the safety of our nation’s military personnel and facilities.”

