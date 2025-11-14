Blue Friday: Belleville, NJ Officer Acts Fast

You're at your kids soccer game, partly watching the game and partly thinking about what time you'll get home to prepare dinner, get ready for another busy day tomorrow and everything else that occupies our minds these days.

Suddenly there's a shout from the field and there's a young child on the ground unconscious.

No time to assess how or what happened, just call for help.

🚓Emergency on the field at a Belleville youth soccer game

Last month during a youth soccer game, that's exactly what happened. Thankfully, help came in the form of Belleville Officer Susan Asali.

Officer Asali responded to the 9-1-1 calls coming in from Planeson Park in Belleville. Charging onto the field after exiting her vehicle, she immediately began preforming life-saving CPR to the young child.

Officer Asali stayed calm and cool-headed the entire time.

Asali continued crucial lifesaving efforts until the arrival of Belleville Fire EMS, where the young child was then transported to the hospital, and ended up being ok.

The Belleville Police Department had this to say about Asali's heroic actions:

(Asali's) swift response, calm under pressure, and decisive actions directly contributed to saving the child’s life.” “In addition to this heroic act, Officer Asali displayed exceptional initiative throughout the month with numerous directed patrols, issuing summonses and involved in arresting suspects connected to multiple burglaries and thefts... Her leadership, professionalism, and compassion reflect the highest standards of the Belleville Police Department,”

🚓 Belleville Officer Asali is honored

Because of this, Susan Asali was named Belleville Police Department's Officer of The Month for October!

Even Belleville Mayor Michael Melham wished Asali a congratulations in a Facebook comment honoring this distinguished award.

Officer Susan Asali showed extraordinary life-saving actions that day, saving a young child's life with no hesitation, and for that, along with her outstanding dedication to duty, she is our Blue Friday honoree for this week!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

