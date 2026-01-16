Blue Friday: Port Authority Officer Saves Child at JFK

You've done it a million times.

Get your kid secure in the car seat and jump in the car for the airport pickup.

As with many pick-ups, especially at JFK, it's easier to loop around than to find parking.

Photo by Clément Dellandrea on Unsplash Photo by Clément Dellandrea on Unsplash loading...

A routine JFK airport pickup turns terrifying

If you've got a young child, maybe give them something to distract them, like a lollipop, while you wait for your friend or family member to emerge from the terminal.

Earlier this month, a young mom was headed to JFK Terminal 4 to pick up her husband. While pulling up to the terminal, she heard the sounds that every mom dreads, her 2 year old was choking on the lollipop she gave him for the wait.

Photo via Canva Photo via Canva loading...

Port Authority police officer jumps into action at JFK

Officer Elijah Ali was on patrol at Terminal 4 and saw the mom frantically flagging him down. Without hesitation he took action, jumping into the back seat and delivered several back blows to the choking toddler.

The pop was dislodged and the little boy will be ok.

Jennifer, the child's mother, was "incredibly thankful" for Officer Ali's actions. The boy's dad, who was just arriving at the airport, was equally thankful for the officer's fast response.

The Port Authority had this to say about the hero officer:

"Our officers train for the unexpected, and Officer Ali's actions show that they are always ready to step in and help, no matter the nature of the threat, when seconds matter most."

Officer Ali said this in an interview:

"The commitment to serving and helping others is the reason I chose this profession and it's what brings me the greatest sense of fulfillment."

Port Authority Officer Elijah Ali is our Blue Friday Honoree this week.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

Report a correction 👈