One minute you're on the road, the next you're car is swerving out-of-control and bam, off the road and into the water.

Last weekend a driver in Edison found himself trapped inside his crashed Toyota Corolla in a swamp.

Driver trapped in the Dismal Swamp after sudden crash

Thankfully the man was able to call for help. It was a Sunday morning and Edison police responded within minutes.

Edison Police Officers Matthew Guerrero, Michael Harris, and Sergeant Daniel Hansson arrived on the scene and immediately saw the red car partially submerged in the Dismal Swamp.

They could see the man who was trapped and without hesitation got into the water to start the rescue.

Cold water, deep mud and a race against hypothermia

The officers were aware of how cold the water was and how quickly hypothermia could set in, plus the level of water made the situation very dangerous.

Slogging through the deep mud and dealing with the cold water made it difficult to reach the vehicle, but they pushed through to reach the driver.

Thankfully, the three men were tough, strong and determined. They reached the car, freed the driver and got him back to the safety of dry land and EMS.

Edison police praised for fast, fearless response

Edison Police Chief Thomas Bryan had this to say about his Officers:

"The actions of Officers Guerrero, Harris, and Sergeant Hansson reflect the highest standards of the Edison Police Department. Their willingness to enter dangerous conditions to save a life is a clear example of commitment, courage, and professionalism."

A preliminary investigation determined that the driver fell asleep at the wheel, left his lane, struck a metal fence, and continued into the swamp.

He was issued a summons for careless driving.

Edison Mayor Sam Joshi also praised the Officers, saying:

"Our Edison Officers consistently demonstrate extraordinary dedication to protecting our residents, and this rescue is a perfect example. Officers Guerrero, Harris and Sgt. Hansson acted with bravery, urgency and selflessness. Their actions embody the exceptional service that the Edison Police Department provides every day. I am proud of these Officers and grateful for their commitment to our community."

Thank you to Edison Police Officers Matthew Guerrero, Michael Harris, and Sergeant Daniel Hansson for being our Blue Friday honorees for today.

