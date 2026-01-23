Many of us have our home security connected to our phones, but what do you do when the alert goes off and someone is actually breaking into your home?

Photo by Max Fleischmann on Unsplash Photo by Max Fleischmann on Unsplash loading...

When a home security alert turns into a real emergency

Earlier this month, a homeowner in West Windsor was away from home when his phone alert went off, showing that someone or something had broken a window.

We always give you the advice: if your alarm isn't connected to the local police, call 911 if there is an emergency taking place.

The West Windsor Police Department got an alert that there was a burglary in progress after the alarm went off and, not sure if it was an emergency, the homeowner called his neighbor.

Photo by Fred Moon on Unsplash Photo by Fred Moon on Unsplash loading...

A retired police chief and an off-duty officer answer the call

Just so happens his neighbor is retired South Brunswick Police Deputy Chief J. Stoddard. So happened that J's son, South Brunswick Police Officer Daniel Stoddard, was off duty and home at the time, so the pair leapt into action.

They checked the outside of the house and saw that a back bedroom window had been smashed.

Officer Stoddard saw the suspect leaving the home through the broken window. He shouted instructions for the suspect to stop, but the guy kept running, leading to a foot chase through Mercer County Park, where the suspect got in a Hyundai Santa Fe and drove off.

Officer Daniel Stoddard was able to get photos of the car before it got away, including the license plate, and gave them to responding officers.

From West Windsor to Trenton, a suspect tracked and caught

Because of the information Stoddard gave to the officers, investigators later traced the vehicle to a residence on Monmouth Street in Trenton.

After several hours, police said the suspect left the home and surrendered.

Lt. Jason Jones of the West Windsor Police Department said this:

"The fact that you have a retired deputy chief that was willing to step in for his neighbor who was experiencing a burglary to his home, and again, his son, who was an off-duty police officer that was willing to act in an off-duty capacity to try and prevent this from happening to someone else, is exemplary.”

South Brunswick Police Chief Raymond Hayducka praised the actions of both men:

“This was excellent work by a father–son team who served our community for decades. Their quick actions led to the capture of this burglar. They represent the best of our department.”

Daniel Stoddard said helping others is part of the job:

"...you’re never off a day in your life, but it’s because you want to help.”

Thank you to retired Officer J. Stoddard and his son, Officer Daniel Stoddard, for fearlessly investigating a break-in in progress and helping officers bring a man to justice.

They are our Blue Friday honorees this week.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

