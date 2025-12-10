We are born to run, as Bruce said. New Jersey is a car culture and a busy one at that. If it’s not racing the clock and fighting the unpredictable traffic to get to our main job and kids’ practices, we’re running around to side hustles.

That’s where dashboard dining comes in. A lot of New Jersey road warriors would be lost without drive-thrus. Historically, that means fast food that isn’t the best for you.

Now there’s Konala.

Truly healthy food served fast at a drive-up window. It’s pronounced Koe-Nah-Luh. Sounds Hawaiian, right? But it’s actually named after the founders' two rescued dogs, “Kona” and “Nala”. And those founders are Trace Miller and his wife, Jammie.

They opened Konala two years ago and have locations in Idaho and Washington. For the first time, one is opening in New Jersey and it will be worth checking out.

They serve healthy bowls and salads that are guilt-free as well as delicious. Bowls like teriyaki chicken, mango blackened shrimp, chicken burrito, Greek steak, and more.

New Jersey’s first Konala location

Imagine eating healthy without slowing down. Franchisee Anthony Menicola will be opening New Jersey’s first Konala location in the new year. It will be in Belleville, next to Chipotle and Starbucks, which is a high-traffic corridor.

“This is an exciting step for us,” said Menicola in a press release. “It’s a prime, high-traffic area surrounded by strong national brands - perfect for introducing a drive-thru that serves food people actually feel good about eating."

Ultimately, he plans on opening at least 10 Konala locations across the state, so this is just the beginning. Stay tuned for a grand opening date.