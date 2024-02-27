Macy’s, with a huge presence in NJ, closing 150 stores
🔵 About 50 Macy's closures will occur over the next year
🔵 The company is opening more locations of its luxury brands
🔵 New Jersey has 25 Macy's locations, for now
"A bold new chapter" for Macy's will include the closure of about 150 store locations over the next several months.
The department store company announced on Tuesday that it will shut the doors for good on approximately 150 "unproductive" locations, as a way to "strengthen the Macy's nameplate" and return the company to top-line growth.
According to the retail chain, approximately 50 of the closures should occur by the end of January 2025, with the other 100 or so occurring over the following 12 months.
New Jersey is home to 25 Macy's locations. Not all are full-blown department stores; some are specifically furniture and mattress galleries.
New Jersey Macy's locations
🔵 Bridgewater
🔵 Cherry Hill
🔵 Deptford
🔵 East Brunswick
🔵 Eatontown (2)
🔵 Edison
🔵 Freehold
🔵 Jersey City
🔵 Lawrenceville
🔵 Livingston
🔵 Maple Shade
🔵 Mays Landing
🔵 North Brunswick
🔵 Paramus (3)
🔵 Rockaway
🔵 Short Hills
🔵 Springfield
🔵 Toms River
🔵 Wayne (2)
🔵 West Orange
🔵 Woodbridge
Macy's did not reveal which stores will be closing as part of the overhaul. New Jersey 101.5 has reached out to Macy's to learn whether any Garden State locations are likely to close.
As part of its strategy, named A Bold New Chapter, Macy's will prioritize investment in approximately 350 "go-forward" locations and the continued expansion of small-format stores.
And the luxury stores in the Macy's portfolio are expanding. Approximately 15 Bloomingdale's stores and at least 30 Bluemercury stores are expected to open in new and existing markets over the next three years, Macy's said.
In its latest full fiscal year, Macy's reported revenue totaling $23.1 billion, 5.5% lower than the previous year, according to Yahoo Finance.
