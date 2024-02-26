Summer is coming.

One signal is that many municipalities along the Jersey Shore have already published their pricing for badges to access their beaches in 2024.

And if you plan to visit the same beach several times this summer, you can save some money by purchasing a seasonal badge right now, instead of waiting until the summer season arrives.

Below is a list of 2024 badge prices for some of the most visited shore towns in the state.

A number of municipalities have not yet announced their daily/weekly prices for the upcoming summer. We will update this page as more towns release their pricing for 2024.

Accessing the sand is free in Atlantic City, the Wildwoods and Strathmere.

Atlantic County

Brigantine

⚫ Seasonal (purchased before June 1): $20

⚫ Seasonal for seniors aged 60 to 64 (purchased before June 1): $8

⚫ Seasonal (purchased after May 31): $25

⚫ Daily: $10

⚫ Weekly: $15

⚫ Badges for seniors 65 and older, and active military: Free

Margate

⚫ Seasonal (purchased before June 1): $10

⚫ Seasonal for senior citizens (purchased before June 1): $3.50

⚫ Seasonal (purchased after May 31): $20

Ventnor

⚫ Seasonal (purchased before June 1): $10

⚫ Seasonal for senior citizens (purchased before June 1): $3.50

⚫ Seasonal (purchased after May 31): $20

Cape May County

Cape May

⚫ Seasonal (purchased before May 1): $30

⚫ Seasonal (purchased after April 30): $40

⚫ Daily: $10

⚫ 3-Day: $20

⚫ Weekly: $25

Ocean City

⚫ Seasonal (purchased before June 1): $30

⚫ Seasonal (purchased after May 31): $35

Sea Isle City

⚫ Seasonal (purchased by May 15): $25

⚫ Seasonal (purchased after May 15): $30

⚫ Daily: $10

⚫ Weekly: $15

Monmouth County

Avon by the Sea

⚫ Seasonal: $100

⚫ Seasonal for senior citizens: $55

⚫ Seasonal for young adult: $55

⚫ Daily: $12

Belmar

⚫ Seasonal: $80

⚫ Seasonal for senior citizens: $32

⚫ Daily: $12

Bradley Beach

⚫ Seasonal: $55

⚫ Seasonal for seniors/juniors: $37

Deal

⚫ Seasonal: $150

⚫ Daily (Monday through Thursday): $10

⚫ Daily (Weekends): $12

Manasquan

⚫ Seasonal: $90

⚫ Seasonal for senior citizens: $35

⚫ Seasonal for juniors: $45

Sea Bright

⚫ Seasonal: $100

⚫ Seasonal for senior citizens: $35

⚫ Seasonal for active military & family: $75

⚫ Daily: $8

Sea Girt

⚫ Seasonal: $115

⚫ Seasonal for senior citizens: $70

⚫ Daily: $11.98

Spring Lake

⚫ Seasonal: $110

⚫ Seasonal for senior citizens: $80

Ocean County

Beach Haven

⚫ Seasonal (purchased before June 1): $30

⚫ Seasonal (purchased after May 31): $40

⚫ Daily: $10

⚫ Weekly: $20

⚫ Senior lifetime: $10

Lavallette

⚫ Seasonal (purchased before May 20): $60

⚫ Seasonal (purchased after May 19): $65

⚫ Seasonal for senior citizens: $20

⚫ Badges for miiltary: Free

Long Beach Township

⚫ Seasonal (purchased by June 15): $40

⚫ Seasonal (purchased after June 15): $50

⚫ Seasonal for senior citizens: $5

⚫ Daily: $10

⚫ Weekly: $20

⚫ Badges for veterans: Free

Seaside Heights

⚫ Seasonal (purchased by May 15): $65

⚫ Seasonal (purchased after May 15): $75

⚫ Seasonal for senior citizens: $15, or 2 for $25

⚫ Daily: $13

⚫ Weekly: $50

