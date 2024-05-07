New arts theater now open in historic NJ building

It's always exciting when something new enters the scene. It's even more exciting when it happens in New Jersey.

And the best part is, it's happening in a place with historic roots in the Garden State. Bell Works, housed in the historic Bell Labs facility in Holmdel, NJ, has an exciting new addition within its complex that those in the arts will surely enjoy.

In fact, pretty much anyone who enjoys the arts will want to take a trip for this experience. Now open in the Great Garden State is the all-new Bell Theater at Bell Works.

According to the company website, the mission of Bell Theather "is to provide exceptional cultural programming to the community in a state-of-the-art facility" with the goal "to become a leading cultural institution that celebrates diversity, creativity, and excellence in the performing arts."

For those who have never been to Bell Works, it's truly an amazing place. Outside of this exciting new addition, the facility also boasts a variety of events throughout the week.

Now with the latest addition, Bell Works is even more focused on local talent than ever before. The theater aims "to provide a platform for emerging artists while also showcasing established acts, with the goal of creating a vibrant cultural scene in the region."

Check out the full schedule of shows here to see what performances are on the horizon. And once you arrive at Bell Works, feel free to enjoy a quick bite from the handful of eateries there along with a drink from Bar Bella or ice cream from Jersey Freeze.

Something else most might not have known about the historic complex. Did you know Bell Works is the setting for some of the most popular shows and commercials on TV?

An episode of Law & Order Organized Crime season two, for example, was shot at that very location. As for commercials, Michael Kors is another that chose the historic spot for filming.

And, if you visit Bell Works at just the right time, you might even catch filming in progress, like the one below. Check it out.

