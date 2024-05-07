Panera eliminates popular lemonade sold in NJ – Here’s why

Panera Bread is undoubtedly one of the more popular chains that exists in New Jersey today. Not only are their sandwiches and food options top-notch, but they also serve a fantastic assortment of beverage options.

One of those beverages is their charged lemonade. That, however, has been engulfed by controversy leading to the end of this popular item nationwide. And by extension, that also means New Jersey.

The item will reportedly be removed from menus throughout the country in the coming weeks. For those who prefer this as their favorite drink, time is running short to enjoy it one final time.

According to CNN, "Panera has faced at least three separate lawsuits over the lineup of controversial drinks in recent months, claiming that the high levels of caffeine in the product has led to the deaths of two customers and irreversible health complications in another."

Why no recall?

One question that might be on the minds of customers is this. If the product is so dangerous, then why not recall and remove it from the menu immediately?

The main reason is because there technically isn't a problem with the beverages themselves, at least, in terms of the ingredients with how it's made. If that were the case, then more likely than not the product would be yanked right away.

For those in New Jersey who like the beverage, remaining on the menu for a bit longer is good news. It effectively gives you one last chance to grab a charged lemonade before the current variation is gone forever.

New lemonade to come

According to CNN, there will be new drinks that will replace the discontinued lemonades which should satisfy customers right here in The Garden State. Panera's charged lemonades were introduced in 2022 but have been surrounded by legal problems that have ultimately led to its elimination.

