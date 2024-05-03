The best nacho toppings in NJ, according to you
What can we say? Americans love their nachos. A Mexican staple that dates as far back as 1940.
According to The New York Times, some of the earliest nachos consisted of "fried corn tortilla chips, with Colby cheese and slices of pickled jalapeños" and were put together as a quick appetizer. The nachos of today, however, are a lot more involved.
But who's to say that's a bad thing? Still, something has to be said when it comes to the simplicity of only a few ingredients. Either way, they're delicious and have also become an American favorite with Mexican roots.
As for what makes the perfect platter of nachos? Well, that really depends on the individual. However, when it comes to a state-by-state breakdown, there are clear favorites, including here in New Jersey (and please, feel free to share how you prefer to enjoy your nachos in the comments).
America's favorite nacho toppings
According to recent national surveys presented and compiled by jewelry retailer Shane Co, These are the most popular nacho toppings across the nation...
- Meat - Ground beef
- Bean - Black beans
- Veggie - Onions
- Cheese - Cheddar
- Topper - Sour cream
And these are the second most popular toppings...
- Meat - Chicken
- Bean - Refried
- Veggie - Tomatoes
- Cheese - Monterey Jack
- Topper - Salsa
NJ's favorite nachos
Now that we know the top choices collectively across the nation, what about New Jersey? How do we prefer to eat our nachos?
According to the data compiled, this is how most in the Garden State prefer to eat their nachos...
- Meat - Ground beef
- Bean - Black beans
- Veggie (1st choice) - Lettuce
- Veggie (2nd choice) - Onion
- Veggie (3rd choice) - Tomato
- Cheese - Cheddar
- Topper (1st choice) - Guacamole
- Topper (2nd choice) - Salsa
Mmm doesn't that sound good? Interestingly, New Jersey's preferred topper, guacamole, is one of the least selected toppers overall, with only eight states (36%) choosing guac as a top choice for their nachos (States include Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, & Oregon).
The only other topper that was selected less than guac was queso. For that one, only two states selected that as a top choice for their topper (Iowa & Virginia). You can check out the full survey results here.
WAIT - What about drinks?
As for the perfect drink to have with your nachos? There's a Mexican favorite for that, too (and same as before, feel free to share your favorite drink to enjoy with nachos in the comments).
Tequila is among one of the top choices nationally, including the Garden State. In fact, 38 states prefer to have tequila mixed into their cocktail, with one of those popular choices being a margarita.
But here's the kicker. According to a survey presented by Fashion Nova, around 37% of Americans said they'd "rather have a never-ending stock of tequila than have their credit card bill magically disappear" (read more about that survey here). Needless to say, that's some serious dedication.
Must-visit NJ restaurants with James Beard nominated chefs
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
UP NEXT: New Jersey's favorite pie flavor is an unusual choice
NJ Street Fairs are back! See the latest 2024 schedule
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.