Why Macy’s is closing 45 more stores is heartbreaking

Back in 2017, the Moorestown, Voorhees, and Wayne locations of Macy’s were closed but that was just the beginning. A year ago, Macy’s announced that it would close another 125 of its locations. This was before COVID-19. Now, 45 more stores will close, according to the Company. According to the announcement, none that are on the chopping block are here in New Jersey, but I feel like this is just the beginning and eventually we will see the end of Macy’s in New Jersey.

I probably don’t even have to tell you this, but there is not one department store in the entire world that is as iconic as Macy’s. Even if you want to say, “Hey!! I’m British and I think it’s Harrod’s!!” you’d be wrong. There is no movie written that features Harrod’s in it. (Well actually I could be wrong about that, but it doesn’t matter.) Even Tiffany’s, the subject of the beloved Audrey Hepburn movie, though storied and famous, can’t compare. Does Harrods have a Thanksgiving day parade??

Macy’s is the family store. The American family store. It’s literally part of our culture. When we saw multiple Sears stores in New Jersey closing, I had a similar feeling. But Macy’s is different. Sears was washers but Macy’s is love. Macy’s was where you could buy everything from your kids first underwear to their prom dress to a suit for their first interview and even a tuxedo for their wedding.

Millions of brides registered at Macy’s over the years for their Crystal and their first flatware and pots and pans. Is it wrong of me to feel like although it’s just a store, America “needs“ Macy’s? A new era is about to dawn. And I hope that we hang on to our New Jersey Macy’s stores for as long as possible. Because I don’t think I like the new era that much.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi's own.