Iconic Toys “R” Us returns to NJ with multiple stores

Geoffrey Giraffe and Toys "R" Us are coming back to the Garden State.

The owner of the Toys "R" Us brand is partnering with Macy's to open toy stores in every Macy's location in America.

"Macy’s cannot wait to bring the Toys“R”Us experience to life in our stores,” said Nata Dvir, Macy’s chief merchandising officer.

There are 24 Macy's locations in New Jersey and all will have a Toys "R" Us inside.

In the smaller Macy's locations, the toy stores may only be about 1,000 square feet. In the larger stores, like the Macy's flagship store in New York City, the Toys "R" Us stores could be as large as 10,000 square feet.

Company officials say all the toy stores will grow in size around the holidays.

In a release announcing the partnership, Macy's promises the Toys "R" Us brand will "come to life in-store with playful colored fixtures as well as hands-on demonstration tables" for kids (and adults) to try out the latest toys. Every location will also have a life-size “Geoffrey on a Bench” for family photos.

In 2018, the beloved Toys "R" Us announced it would close or sell-off all of their stores.

They sold their former world headquarters in Wayne in 2019.

The brand was purchased by Tru Kids Brands in 2019. Efforts to revive the brand never really took off until WHP Global acquired a controlling interest in Tru Kids and initiated the partnership with Macy's

Stores are due to begin opening in late July, with all opened by mid-October.

To celebrate the openings, all Macy’s stores will host nine days of in-store events, beginning October 15 through October 23, which will include family friendly activities and daily giveaways from brands like Barbie ®, LEGO ® and more.

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

