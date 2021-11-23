Toys R Us is open inside Macy’s at the Ocean County Mall

Macy’s announced this past summer that it would be partnering with Toys R Us to put the toy store in 400 stores by 2022 and the one in the Ocean County Mall is open now.

According to TomsRiver.org, the iconic giraffe, Geoffrey, greets customers as they enter the Toys R Us portion of the department.

You can also shop Toys R Us online: macys.com/toysrus and toysrus.com.

It was announced in August that the two iconic brands would be joining forces.

“As a Toys“R”Us kid, I could not be more excited to bring this beloved brand that so many of our customers know and love into Macy’s online and to our stores across America,” said Nata Dvir, Macy’s chief merchandising officer, in a statement. “Our toy business grew exponentially in the past year, with many families looking to inspire their children’s imagination and create meaningful moments together."

According to USA Today, Toys R Us filed for bankruptcy in March 2018 and closed all stores nationwide by late June 2018. In 2019, the company said it was making a comeback under new ownership and opened two stores.

The pop-up mall location stores closed earlier this year, and WHP Global, a brand management company, also announced that it acquired a controlling interest in Tru Kids, the parent company of Toys R Us, Babies R Us and Geoffrey the Giraffe brands. Tru Kids, like Toys R Us before it, is headquartered in Parsippany-Troy Hills.

You can check out Geoffrey’s Hot Toy List for 2021 here.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.

11 things that make a New Jersey diner a real diner

9 of the nation’s most miserable cities are in New Jersey