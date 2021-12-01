Toys R Us flagship opening in NJ at the American Dream

Another grand opening is coming to The American Dream in East Rutherford.

WHP Global, parent company of Toys R Us, has announced that a new two-story Toys R Us flagship store opens in mid-December at American Dream with extended hours just in time for the holiday shopping season, marking the return of the first standalone flagship store of this beloved toy brand.

Located within steps of Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park and DreamWorks Water Park, the new flagship will be the epicenter of American Dream's entertainment, shopping and dining offerings.

Designed for kids of all ages, the first U.S. Toys R Us flagship store will feature a modern two-level retail concept that spans 20,000 square feet.

But that reminiscent feeling will also return as visitors can chop their favorite toy brands, meet Geoffrey the Giraffe, rediscover their love of play with interactive experiences and product demonstrations.

They can also enjoy new elements such as Geoffrey's Cafe and ice cream parlor, a two-story slide and more.

"Debuting our first Toys R Us flagship here is a no-brainer," Chairman and CEO Yehuda Shmidman said.

For more than 70 years, Toys "R" Us, which is headquartered in Wayne, has been a global leader in the toy category.

In August 2021, Macy's announced a strategic partnership to bring Toys R Us retail shops back to American consumers in 2022. It will open in more than 400 Macy's stores nationwide.

To keep updated on the flagship grand opening and 2022 store openings, visit toysrus.com and follow @toysrus on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and TikTok.

The most popular Christmas decorations in the US