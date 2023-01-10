Babies R Us returns! Opens new NJ flagship store

EAST RUTHERFORD — Years after closing all its remaining stores, a beloved brand is returning to the U.S. with a flagship location in New Jersey at American Dream — Babies R Us.

The news was announced on Tuesday by WHP Global, which added both Babies R Us and Toys R Us to its portfolio nearly two years ago.

In 2018, families were forced to shop elsewhere for all baby and young child needs, as the last round of older Babies R Us stores began shutting their doors.

Babies R Us returns to US NJ store American Dream ARCHIVE 2018 Babies R Us store in Manalapan before closing (Erin Vogt, Townsquare Media) ARCHIVE 2018 Babies R Us store in Manalapan before closing (Erin Vogt, Townsquare Media) loading...

Now, a flagship store has been planned for the mega retail and entertainment complex at the Meadowlands, with an opening hoped for this summer.

“Since acquiring both the Babies 'R' Us and Toys 'R' Us brands in 2021, our mission has been laser-focused on bringing them back to America,” according to WHP Global Chairman and CEO Yehuda Shmidman.

American Dream President and CEO Don Ghermezian said since opening just over a year ago, the Toys R Us flagship store has been a success.

Babies R Us returns to US NJ store American Dream, Babies R Us store Rendering of new Babies R Us flagship store at American Dream (American DreamWHP Global) loading...

Shmidan agreed, also pointing to their Toys R Us partnership with Macy's.

He said the new flagship location “sets the stage for a national rollout of Babies “R” Us in the future.”

In addition to retail offerings of "all things baby," the Babies R Us store at American Dream planned to add new, interactive experiences such as a stroller test track, "Bon Voyage Photo-Opp" station where parents can announce a new arrival and a "Wishing Tree," where loved ones can share well wishes for a new baby.

New York-based WHP Global announced that it acquired a controlling interest in Tru Kids Inc., parent company to both iconic brands, in March 2021.

The Wayne office complex that was Toys R Us' longtime headquarters has been home to medical device and technology company, Getinge US since 2020, as previously reported by NJ.com.

