Geoffrey’s back! Toys “R” Us officially reopens in these 2 NJ malls

Last month, we filled you in on how Toys “R” Us partnered with Macy's and will be opening up inside the department store anytime between now and October.

Well, that day has come and two Toys “R” Us stores have officially opened inside New Jersey Macy's stores.

Eugene Gologursky Eugene Gologursky loading...

To give you the back story, the company filed for bankruptcy in 2017 and closed, and sold, all locations in 2018.

WHP Global purchased the brand and partnered with Macy's last year making this huge announcement.

If you shop in Macy's, you may have seen a section of the store with a Toys “R” Us pop-up but that was just a sample.

Eugene Gologursky Eugene Gologursky loading...

Six New Jersey locations and one Pennsylvania location will have its doors open just in time for the 2022 holiday season.

As of August 8, Macy’s inside the Brunswick Square Mall in East Brunswick and the Macys inside Newport Centre Mall in Jersey City have officially opened their Toys “R” Us stores.

According to the company’s announcement, the stores will have “hands-on demonstration tables for customers to interact with various toy assortments."

And what’s a Toys “R” Us store without a life-size statue of Geoffrey the Giraffe waiting for a photo op with you and your family?

Eugene Gologursky Eugene Gologursky loading...

Macy's says they will be hosting events with activities for the whole family and giveaways from brands like LEGO and Barbie inside all of the Toys “R” Us locations starting October 15 through October 23.

The other four New Jersey stores are still labeled “coming soon”, but you can expect to shop for some toys at:

The Willowbrook Mall Macys

Cherry Hill Mall Macys

Bridgewater Commons Macys

Garden State Plaza Macys

Every NJ pizza joint Barstool's Dave Portnoy has reviewed Dave Portnoy, commonly known as El Presidente, is the founder of Barstool Sports. Somewhere along the way, he decided to start reviewing local pizzerias, and the concept took off. Here is every New Jersey pizzeria Dave has stopped in, along with the score he gave them.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Producer Kristen an email at kristen.accardi@townsquaremedia.com or follow her on Instagram.