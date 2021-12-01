Toys R Us to open global flagship store in New Jersey

The resuscitation of Toys R Us continues with the announcement that they will be opening their “global flagship” store at the American Dream mega-mall in East Rutherford.

The store is scheduled to open in the middle of this month, just in time for Christmas and is the first stand alone flagship store; the company has announced the opening of 400 Toys R Us locations in Macy’s throughout the country as well as a digital store.

In a statement, the company said:

Designed for ‘Toys“R”Us kids’ of all ages, the first U.S. Toys“R”Us flagship store will feature a modern two-level retail concept that spans 20,000 square feet. The flagship will be reminiscent of the beloved toy store customers know and love, as visitors can shop their favorite toy brands, meet Geoffrey the Giraffe, rediscover their love of play with interactive experiences and product demonstrations, and enjoy new branded elements like Geoffrey's Café and ice cream parlor, two-story slide and more. Located within steps of Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park and DreamWorks Water Park, the new flagship is at the epicenter of American Dream’s premiere entertainment, shopping and dining experiences.

According to USA Today, Toys R Us filed for bankruptcy in March 2018 and closed all stores nationwide by late June 2018. In 2019, the company said it was making a comeback under new ownership and opened two stores.

Tru Kids, the parent company of Toys R Us, Babies R Us and Geoffrey the Giraffe brands. Tru Kids, like Toys R Us before it, is headquartered in Parsippany-Troy Hills.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.

