Ugly Donuts and Corn Dogs opens in New Jersey

The name certainly grabs your attention, doesn’t it? It made me want to learn more. So, what is it? According to their website,

UGLY Donuts & Corn Dogs is a Korean Street Food brand that provides delicious and fresh handmade donuts and corn dogs with high-quality ingredients. It offers a special flavor to complete a missing piece of your day!

The New Jersey location is in the American Dream Mall; they currently have three stores in New York in Brooklyn, Queens, and Jackson Heights.

Ugly Donuts & Corn Dogs via Facebook Ugly Donuts & Corn Dogs via Facebook loading...

They have a four star rating on Yelp (out of five), with one user saying,

Ugly Donuts was an absolute treat, not just for their delicious Nutella-filled donuts but also for their excellent service and charming ambiance. The donuts were fresh and indulgently filled, creating a wonderful sweet symphony with every bite. The staff was friendly and attentive, making the experience all the more enjoyable. Plus, the cozy, welcoming environment invites you to relax and savor your treat. If you're in the mood for a satisfying dessert and a delightful experience, Ugly Donuts is the spot!

Ugly Donuts & Corn Dogs via Facebook Ugly Donuts & Corn Dogs via Facebook loading...

A menu includes Korean corn dogs and handmade vegan donuts — there’s also rice bowls, fruit drinks, bubble tea and more. They offer many different flavor fillings for the donuts to choose from as well as different flavors of homemade whipped creams they can be paired with.

Ugly Donuts & Corn Dogs via Facebook Ugly Donuts & Corn Dogs via Facebook loading...

These donuts, often called Kkwabaegi, are made with glutinous rice flour, giving them a chewy and slightly mochi-like texture. They can be twisted, knotted, or shaped into various forms, adding to their "ugly" charm.

LOOK: 20 American foods that raise eyebrows outside of the US Stac ﻿ ker compiled a list of 20 unusual and uniquely American foods that might raise eyebrows outside the U.S. Gallery Credit: Charlotte Barnett

QUIZ: Can you identify 50 famous companies by their logos? How well do you know the logos of 50 of the world's most famous companies? Keep scrolling to see if you can guess which icon belongs to which brand.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.