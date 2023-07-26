Another new attraction is opening soon at the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford.

The name of the new tenant is Interactive Games and it “merges the best of gaming technology with competitive, real-life activity.” They describe it as:

Activate Games takes entertainment into the future by fusing technology and full body activity together to create live-action gaming experiences.

Teams, made up of 2-5 players, are challenged physically and mentally as they choose from over 500 different games and difficulty levels, such as shooting games that include basketball games that mix team trivia with Pop-A-Shot, or an action-movie-inspired laser game.

An RFID wristband tracks participants’ scores and progress throughout the experience making it perfect for a casual night out with friends, corporate team-building activities, or intense competition.

According to a statement:

American Dream is an unbelievable destination with an outstanding lineup of entertainment, shopping and dining,” said Bryce Anderson, owner of Activate Games. “It’s the perfect place for us to open our East Coast flagship.

The opening date is Aug. 3.

The mall put out a statement last year:

We’re thrilled to add Activate Games to the growing list of unique experiences at American Dream,” said Don Ghermezian, American Dream’s CEO. “American Dream is constantly evolving its entertainment lineup to delight our multi-generational audience. This innovative concept that combines digital and sport-style games is truly the next evolution in attractions and will be an outstanding option for our guests.

It's a busy time for openings at the mega-mall; Babies R Us just opened this week and another tentpole attraction, the Paradox Museum, is scheduled to open in the next couple of weeks.

