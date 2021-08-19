Attention, Toys "R" Us kids. Your store is making a nationwide comeback and will likely have a presence in New Jersey in 2022.

Starting Thursday, you can browse and purchase the once-defunct store's toys online.

The department store chain Macy's has announced a partnership with WHP Global to bring Toys "R" Us to 400 Macy's stores across the United States.

The brick-and-mortar rollout will begin next year, and exact locations have not yet been announced.

New Jersey is home to 24 Macy's locations.

According to a press release, shoppers at the forthcoming locations will be "welcomed by Geoffrey the Giraffe," the Toys "R" Us mascot, before accessing sections of toys sorted by age, interest and category. The locations will also feature "interactive experiences" and "activation centers."

After filing for bankruptcy, Toys R Us closed all of its stores in 2018. In 2019, the company reopened two smaller locations, including one in Paramus, but they have since closed as well.

