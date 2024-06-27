NJ man arrested after months of swatting incidents, prosecutor says

⬛ NJ swatting incidents traced to man, police say

⬛ Fake threats called, emailed over months

⬛ Man arrested with help from feds

A young man from Bergen County has been accused of causing a series of swatting incidents earlier this year.

Federal Homeland Security agents and the New York Police Department helped arrest 26-year-old Clyde Johnson in Queens, New York, on Wednesday, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella announced.

The Fair Lawn resident has been accused of making anonymous hoax phone calls and emails between January and March.

Bergen County Canva loading...

Messages were directed to crisis centers, local businesses, and law enforcement agencies in Bergen County — specifically Franklin Lakes, Paramus, Wyckoff, Maywood, Fair Lawn, Fort

Lee, and Bergenfield.

The fake threats involved someone armed with a deadly weapon or explosive.

Johnson has been charged with four counts of second-degree false public alarm, third-degree attempted false public alarm and third-degree false public alarm.

He was being held at the Queens County Jail, awaiting extradition to New Jersey.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

NJ schools that made the most calls to police These are the 30 schools in New Jersey that made the most notifications to police during the 2022-23 school year for reasons including violence, weapons, vandalism, substances and harassment or bullying. The number of arrests made by police at the schools is also provided when applicable. The schools are listed by number of police calls from least to greatest. The data comes from the state Department of Education's annual School Performance Report. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

17 towns in NJ among 100 hottest real estate markets New Jersey locations that made the Top 100 list by Realtor.com measuring views on real estate listings and average length of time on the market. Gallery Credit: Realtor.com