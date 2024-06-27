NJ man arrested after months of swatting incidents, prosecutor says
A young man from Bergen County has been accused of causing a series of swatting incidents earlier this year.
Federal Homeland Security agents and the New York Police Department helped arrest 26-year-old Clyde Johnson in Queens, New York, on Wednesday, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella announced.
The Fair Lawn resident has been accused of making anonymous hoax phone calls and emails between January and March.
Messages were directed to crisis centers, local businesses, and law enforcement agencies in Bergen County — specifically Franklin Lakes, Paramus, Wyckoff, Maywood, Fair Lawn, Fort
Lee, and Bergenfield.
The fake threats involved someone armed with a deadly weapon or explosive.
Johnson has been charged with four counts of second-degree false public alarm, third-degree attempted false public alarm and third-degree false public alarm.
He was being held at the Queens County Jail, awaiting extradition to New Jersey.
