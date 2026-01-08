🚨 Bergen County doctor indicted on 58 federal counts alleging opioid distribution for sex and Medicaid fraud

💊 Prosecutors say Fair Lawn internist ran a pill mill, issuing 31,000+ opioid prescriptions without medical purpose

⚖️ Victims describe sexual abuse and exploitation as doctor faces decades in prison if convicted

NEWARK — A Bergen County doctor has been charged in a 58-count indictment with distributing opioids in exchange for sexual favors and defrauding state Medicaid, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for New Jersey announced.

Federal indictment expands charges against Fair Lawn physician

Dr. Ritesh Kalra, 52, an internist in Fair Lawn, was previously charged by criminal complaint in July 2025 when the state Board of Medical Examiners suspended his license. Now he stands charged by indictment with additional offenses, Senior Counsel Philip Lamparello said.

According to documents filed in the case and statements made in court, Kalra, a Secaucus resident, allegedly operated a pill mill out of his medical office, where he routinely prescribed high-dose opioids, including oxycodone and promethazine with codeine to patients without a legitimate medical purpose.

Between January 2019 and February 2025, Kalra issued more than 31,000 prescriptions for oxy, including days when he wrote upwards of 50 prescriptions, the documents stated, Senior Counsel Philip Lamparello announced.

The site of Dr. Kalra's now closed medical office in Fair Lawn (Google Street View/U.S. Attorney for NJ via Facebook/Canva) The site of Dr. Kalra's now closed medical office in Fair Lawn (Google Street View/U.S. Attorney for NJ via Facebook/Canva) loading...

Allegations include sexual abuse tied to opioid prescriptions

Several of Kalra’s former employees also reported that female patients complained that Kalra touched them sexually and demanded sexual favors from them in exchange for the opioids.

One patient described being sexually assaulted by Kalra on multiple occasions, including forced anal sex during clinical appointments. Another patient continued to receive opioid prescriptions from Kalra when the patient was incarcerated at Essex County Correctional Facility.

Prosecutors allege Medicaid fraud and falsified medical records

In addition, Kalra also allegedly billed for in-person office visits that never occurred. His electronic medical records allegedly contained false progress notes listing fabricated dates of service, and included exam notes that were identical from visit to visit.

Kalra has multiple charges against him, including 36 counts of distributing opioids not for a legitimate medical purpose, one count of maintaining a drug-involved premise, and 21 counts of health care fraud.

Potential prison time and warning to other doctors

The doctor appeared for an arraignment and initial appearance on the indictment on Wednesday, January 7, in Newark federal court.

Each of the 36 distribution counts carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine. The charge of maintaining a drug-involved premise carries a maximum of 20 years in prison and a $500,000 fine, and each of the 21 healthcare fraud counts is punishable by a maximum potential penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

“The additional charges against Dr. Kalra demonstrate that our office will continue to pursue justice for victims of the opioid epidemic in New Jersey, by prosecuting doctors who, as alleged, use their positions of trust to fuel addiction and exploit vulnerable patients,” Lamparello said.

Allegedly, Dr. Kalra used his position of power for financial gain, fabricating fake appointments, and in some cases, demanding sexual favors in return for prescriptions, FBI-Newark Special Agent in Charge Stefanie Roddy said.

“The indictment serves as a warning to others that a prescription pad is not a license to destroy lives,” she added.

Anyone who believes they may be victims of Dr. Kalra or have information about this case may contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324) or by email.

