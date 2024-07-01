🔶 Retired New Jersey court officer busted for theft

🔶 Accused of ripping off $1.5M from courts

🔶 Moved to FL, takes up screenwriting

A longtime court officer from New Jersey has been accused of scamming over $1.5 million dollars from work, before moving south and pursuing a new career as a screenwriter.

Bruce Piekarsky worked for the state Administrative Office of the Courts for a number of years, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office.

In 2021, Bergen Courts stepped in and took over collecting money in connection with civil court orders previously assigned to Piekarsky.

Last year, the BCPO Financial Crimes Unit was notified of an allegation of misappropriation of funds.

Detectives then found that the 69-year-old Piekarsky had allegedly stolen the massive amount of money, starting at least in 2014, according to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella.

Davie, FL from NJ (Google Maps, Canva) Bruce Piekarsky Davie, FL from NJ (Google Maps, Canva) loading...

As that investigation unfolded, the New Jersey native quietly moved from Cliffside Park to southern Florida, according to bankruptcy court records.

His Davie, Florida, address was updated with the court by March.

Along with the out-of-state move, the New Jersey senior appeared to try and reinvent himself with a new career.

A Facebook page for Piekarsky includes the description “Screenwriter, Actor, SAG Member, Eviction Chronicles, Retired Officer.”

"I have complete writing a one hour TV drama called The Eviction Chronicles. I’m looking to partner up and take this to the next level," Piekarsky posted two years ago, on the site Stage32.com.

Bruce Piekarsky (Bergen County Sheriff's Office) Bruce Piekarsky (Bergen County Sheriff's Office) loading...

Piekarsky can also be seen talking up his “Eviction Chronicles” television project on other screenwriting websites and on Vimeo.

On June 20, Piekarsky was back in New Jersey when he was arrested in Paramus.

He was charged with second-degree counts of theft and misapplication of entrusted property, as well as third-degree tampering with public records.

Real life Sopranos spots to visit in NJ Since its debut 25 years ago, The Sopranos has lived on as a favorite among fans, old and new. While time has changed some of the New Jersey landscape, there's still plenty of spots that Tony visited, that you can, too. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

It's here! The complete 2024 NJ county fair summer schedule A list of county fairs happening across the Garden State for 2024. From rides, food, animals, and hot air balloons, each county fair has something unique to offer.

(Fairs are listed in geographical order from South NJ to North NJ) Gallery Credit: Mike Brant