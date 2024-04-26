New Jersey ranks 5th worst in the country for marriage

I was amazed when I read the research from GRWN Diamonds with information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that showed New Jersey 5th worst in the country for marriage.

Marriage on a whole has made a rebound since the pandemic put a hold on most marriages. New figures nationally are up with an average of 6.2 weddings taking place for every one thousand Americans, this number is the highest since 2018 and looks to continue to rise.

After the historic low of the pandemic marriage nationally is on the rise but still falling short of previous numbers. The outlook is that there is an overall decline in marriage with adults waiting longer to tie the knot.

Nevada “The Wedding Capital of the World” has the honor of having the most weddings with an average of 25.9 marriages per 1,000 people. Nevada also has the distinction of being the state with the largest decline in marriages since 2000 with a 64.1% drop.

Here in New Jersey, we were one of the worst states in the country for marriages with 5.1 marriages for every one thousand people. New Jersey is tied for fifth place with neighboring state Delaware and Massachusetts.

With the moist densely populated state New Jersey is going to have numbers on the decrease. Marriage counselors agree that busy career-minded young people do not have the time or the energy to marry.

Most of the younger adults have seen divorce and breakup firsthand and that has also added to their choice of either waiting, postponing, or never marrying.

So good luck with your nuptials and hope that your Jersey wedding is incredibly special.

