The best NJ town to celebrate Cinco de Mayo is…

Cinco de Mayo in New Jersey is a vibrant celebration of Mexican culture, marked by colorful festivities and delicious cuisine.

From bustling cities to quaint towns, the spirit of Cinco de Mayo lights up the Garden State as people come together to honor Mexico's rich heritage.

Streets are adorned with papel picado banners, and mariachi music fills the air, setting the scene for a lively fiesta. Families and friends gather in parks and plazas to enjoy traditional Mexican dishes like tacos, enchiladas, and guacamole, while sipping on refreshing margaritas or aguas frescas.

Whether it's dancing to the rhythmic beats of salsa and cumbia or participating in cultural performances and parades, Cinco de Mayo in New Jersey is a time for joy, unity and appreciation for Mexican traditions.

Not sure why we embrace it so much here in New Jersey. Perhaps it’s because we have such a strong appreciation for foods of other cultures to begin with. It would naturally follow that we would embrace Mexican foods!

Atlantic City is a great place to celebrate anything! The town is like a celebration every day! So it makes sense that it would be the perfect place to celebrate Cinco de Mayo. Here are a handful of Cinco de Mayo specials that Atlantic City has to offer. (And a couple that celebrate the rest of the month, too.)

May 4th & 5th Casa Taco & Tequila Bar — Casa Taco & Tequila Bar is the ultimate destination for celebrating Cinco De Mayo, featuring live music from mariachi bands and a DJ, as well as margarita specials and giveaways throughout the weekend.

Firewaters Saloon — Located inside Tropicana, Firewaters Saloon is the perfect Western-themed spot to enjoy some discounted drinks and tacos. Drink specials include $5 House Margaritas, $5 Tequila Shooters, $8 Modelo Draft, $8 DosXX Draft, $10 24 oz Pacifico Draft, and 20% off all tacos.

A’dam Good Sports Bar — A’dam Good Sports Bar, one of Atlantic City’s top sports bars, offers a DJ every Friday and Saturday, 26 TVs, and five mega screens for an ultimate viewing experience. On May 4-5, guests can enjoy their Cinco de Mayo offer of 5-dollar Coronas and Margaritas.

Hooters — Hooters is offering a special Cinco de Mayo Patron Margarita featuring Patron Extra Anejo tequila, Patron Citronge, and sour mix, served on the rocks in a Patron souvenir cup.

A’dam Good Deli — A’dam Good Deli is offering 20% off all tacos on May 5. Month-Long Specials —May 2 – June 23

Cinco to Summer at Tango’s Lounge — Tango’s Lounge is a premium bar and nightclub located in Tropicana. From lively music to delectable cocktails, Cinco to Summer is the perfect start to the summer months.

Cuba Libre Restaurant & Bar — Every weekday in May, mix and match your choice of tacos at Cuba Libre Restaurant & Bar. Try Tacos Cubanos, Camerones, or Lechon, and pair them with the Core Patron Passion Fruit Margarita for the perfect early summer combo.

