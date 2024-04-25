‘Touch a truck’ events are happening all over NJ
I’ve been seeing so much marketing and a plethora of press releases promoting Touch a Truck events all over NJ. I had no idea what a Touch A Truck event was. Now I do.
And if I were a young mom, I’d be excited to bring my family to an event like this. Touch a Truck is a fun-filled event where kids of all ages get the chance to touch, explore, and climb on just about any vehicle they can imagine.
It already sounds like kid heaven. Featuring an assortment of all different kinds of vehicles from police cars and ambulances, to fire trucks, dump trucks, and bulldozers.
SEE MORE: The best NJ vegan food festival is almost here
Kids will be able to sit behind the steering wheels, take pictures and explore everything about their favorite vehicles.
Here are three such events in various places around NJ, and I urge you to Google to find the one near you!
🚛 The Rockaway Touch-A-Truck event will take place at 301 Mount Hope Ave on May 4 from 12 to 3 p.m.
Discover firetrucks, big rigs and emergency vehicles at this free, family-friendly event. Enjoy a DJ bubble show, giveaways and much more!
🚛 The Third Annual Touch-A-Truck event at Fireman's Field in Rockaway, NJ.
The date is May 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
A wide variety of trucks/vehicles will be there, along with giveaways, food trucks, a play area & local businesses!! Rain date: May 19.
🚛 For those who have family members who may be affected to ed by autism or perhaps just want to support autism awareness, Patersons Touch a truck event has a lot to offer.
Activities include a balloon artist, face painting, ice cream, DJ, food and more!
Parking is available at Pennington Park (Free round-the-clock shuttle transportation to and from Pennington Park and the Fire Headquarters.)
SEE MORE: New survey has this NJ town in top 20 beach towns in the U.S.
The location is 300 McBride Ave, in Paterson.
It all happens on April 27 (Rain date - May 4) from 10 a.m. to
4 p.m.
🚛 Wall’s Touch a Truck event happens Saturday, April 27, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. to
(Rain Date: Saturday - May 4, 2024.)
The place is Wall Community Park
At 1870 Bailey's Corner Rd in Wall Township.
There will also be food and a DJ playing your favorite music. Come out and bring your friends and family and enjoy this free event at Wall Township's Touch a Truck.
For more info contact the Wall Recreation Department 732-449-8444 ext. 2251.
Please consider stopping by the Make-A-Wish tent with a donation to show your support.
This has to be the best farmers market in New Jersey
- Adventure Kitchen
- Angel Planet Foods
- Anita's Baked Wonders
- Bull 'N Bear Brewery
- Fit Fed Puppy
- Foraged Feast
- Hummus Boss
- Jana's Jammy
- Java's Compost
- Kariba Farms
- Louis Organics
- Luxx Chocolat
- Made with Clay
- Mangalitsa
- Our Woods Maple Syrup
- Roaming Acres Farm
- Spice Sisters
- Stefan's Polish Foods
- Sustainable Haus
- Valley Shepherd Creamery
- WoodsEdge Farm
Gallery Credit: Jordan Jansson
LOOK: What are the odds that these 50 totally random events will happen to you?
Gallery Credit: Isabel Sepulveda
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.