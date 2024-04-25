‘Touch a truck’ events are happening all over NJ

I’ve been seeing so much marketing and a plethora of press releases promoting Touch a Truck events all over NJ. I had no idea what a Touch A Truck event was. Now I do.

And if I were a young mom, I’d be excited to bring my family to an event like this. Touch a Truck is a fun-filled event where kids of all ages get the chance to touch, explore, and climb on just about any vehicle they can imagine.

It already sounds like kid heaven. Featuring an assortment of all different kinds of vehicles from police cars and ambulances, to fire trucks, dump trucks, and bulldozers.

SEE MORE: The best NJ vegan food festival is almost here

Touch a Truck Tuscon on Instagram Touch a Truck Tuscon on Instagram loading...

Kids will be able to sit behind the steering wheels, take pictures and explore everything about their favorite vehicles.

Here are three such events in various places around NJ, and I urge you to Google to find the one near you!

🚛 The Rockaway Touch-A-Truck event will take place at 301 Mount Hope Ave on May 4 from 12 to 3 p.m.

Discover firetrucks, big rigs and emergency vehicles at this free, family-friendly event. Enjoy a DJ bubble show, giveaways and much more!

🚛 The Third Annual Touch-A-Truck event at Fireman's Field in Rockaway, NJ.

The date is May 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A wide variety of trucks/vehicles will be there, along with giveaways, food trucks, a play area & local businesses!! Rain date: May 19.

🚛 For those who have family members who may be affected to ed by autism or perhaps just want to support autism awareness, Patersons Touch a truck event has a lot to offer.

Activities include a balloon artist, face painting, ice cream, DJ, food and more!

Parking is available at Pennington Park (Free round-the-clock shuttle transportation to and from Pennington Park and the Fire Headquarters.)

Touch a Truck jb on Instagram Touch a Truck jb on Instagram loading...

The location is 300 McBride Ave, in Paterson.

It all happens on April 27 (Rain date - May 4) from 10 a.m. to

4 p.m.

🚛 Wall’s Touch a Truck event happens Saturday, April 27, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. to

(Rain Date: Saturday - May 4, 2024.)

The place is Wall Community Park

At 1870 Bailey's Corner Rd in Wall Township.

There will also be food and a DJ playing your favorite music. Come out and bring your friends and family and enjoy this free event at Wall Township's Touch a Truck.

For more info contact the Wall Recreation Department 732-449-8444 ext. 2251.

Please consider stopping by the Make-A-Wish tent with a donation to show your support.

This has to be the best farmers market in New Jersey If you’re looking for a great farmers market, you have to visit the Summit Farmers Market. This year they have over 50 vendors, offering a large selection of great produce from various local farmers, lots of specialty foods and more. There is also plenty of free parking. My dog and I went for a visit last week and took pictures of what they have to offer.

Vendors Not Pictured:

Adventure Kitchen

Angel Planet Foods

Anita's Baked Wonders

Bull 'N Bear Brewery

Fit Fed Puppy

Foraged Feast

Hummus Boss

Jana's Jammy

Java's Compost

Kariba Farms

Louis Organics

Luxx Chocolat

Made with Clay

Mangalitsa

Our Woods Maple Syrup

Roaming Acres Farm

Spice Sisters

Stefan's Polish Foods

Sustainable Haus

Valley Shepherd Creamery

WoodsEdge Farm

The Summit Farmers Market will be open every Sunday, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will last until November 20th. The market is located at Park & Shop Lot #1 on the corner of DeForest Avenue and Woodland Avenue.

Below are photos of some of the local vendors joining the farmers market this season:

Gallery Credit: Jordan Jansson

LOOK: What are the odds that these 50 totally random events will happen to you? Stacker took the guesswork out of 50 random events to determine just how likely they are to actually happen. They sourced their information from government statistics, scientific articles, and other primary documents. Keep reading to find out why expectant parents shouldn't count on due dates -- and why you should be more worried about dying on your birthday than living to 100 years old. Gallery Credit: Isabel Sepulveda

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

Report a correction 👈