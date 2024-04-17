New survey has this NJ town in top 20 beach towns in the U.S.

One of the biggest success stories when it comes to the rebirth of towns is New Jersey’s sparkling Asbury Park, New Jersey. Not only has it been restored to its former glory, but it’s better than it was in many ways.

Asbury Park is making waves as one of “The 20 Greatest Beach Towns in the U.S.” according to Thrillist, the go-to website for all things travel and local living since 2004.

Thrillist has been raving about Asbury Park’s journey from a throwback Springsteen reference to a hip, happening cultural hub—basically, “Brooklyn on the beach.”

This transformation is most evident along the iconic boardwalk, now brimming with energy that extends into the town’s famous music venues. The revived spaces echo the sounds of classic and new artists, giving the town its signature lively vibe.

Asbury Park offers a smorgasbord of experiences to suit any taste. For those who love beer, Asbury Festhalle and Biergarten (currently taking a break) is the go-to spot for outdoor drinks, joining a lineup of over 50 other bars, including the spirited Johnny Mac’s and the intimate Bond Street Bar.

Meanwhile, the Silverball Museum Arcade takes you back in time with over 600 vintage pinball machines.

On the food front, Asbury Park rivals pretty much any city in the country for amazing food choices.

Moonstruck for upscale and casual dining with Mediterranean flavors in a gorgeous Victorian building.

And pizza aficionados like me freak out for both Porta, a massive and lively spot to be seen in, and Talula’s, which many say is one of the best pizzerias in the country.

Asbury Park also shines in the arts and music department.

And its stunning beaches? Well, those continue to draw crowds from all over, making it a beach town definitely worth revisiting.

