The best NJ vegan food festival is almost here

As a person who is an “almost vegan,” I always appreciate the best vegan food. And that’s absolutely what New Jersey has to offer. That’s why I’m so excited to announce that the

Asbury Park Vegan Food Festival is back and bigger than ever before!

The festival will be in Bradley Park and Atlantic Square Park on May 18 and 19 -- right across the street from Convention Hall, the Boardwalk and the Wonder Bar!

Believe me, there’s one thing more fun than a vegan food festival and that is a vegan food festival in one of the greatest beach towns in the country, Asbury Park.

The Asbury Park Vegan Food Festival is a two-day celebration that features yummy vegan and plant-based meals from local chefs, as well as vegan products, plant-based fashion, live music and good times. All are welcome. So gather your friends and your family for this fun event.

Here’s the performance schedule for this year's festival:

On May 18, you’ll enjoy Cosmic Jerry and also DJ Candace V.

Sunday, May 19 you’ll be treated to performances by Cheezy and the Crackers Ocean Avenue Stompers along with DJ Candace V

Don’t have weekend plans? Well, now you do! It’s time to step outside of your comfort zone and indulge in some of the finest vegan food NJ has to offer.

If you’re a full-fledged vegan or If you have been wanting to learn more about veganism you need to be there.

Last year I was lucky enough to spend some time there and I can’t even tell you how much fun it was.

It all takes place at Bradley Park right across the street from Convention Hall and the boardwalk. Last year‘s popularity even forced festival organizers to expand to a second park. This year's festival will take place in both Bradley AND Atlantic Square Parks.

Oh, and the vendors list is almost endless.. it would be impossible to name them all. For a full listing of vendors and and for more info, check it out here.

