New Jersey is dotted with charming towns, but only three made the list of the most charming main streets in the country.

The rankings were compiled by Mixbook, based on 3,000 votes.

According to Mixbook,

These streets are more than just locations for shopping and eating; they're crucial to the town's identity, creating connections and memories for both residents and visitors. Among the array of main streets celebrated across the country, ten have risen to the top, distinguished by their exceptional beauty, vibrant culture, and unparalleled charm. From bustling sidewalks framed by historic buildings to tranquil avenues canopied by ancient trees, our list is a celebration of America's diversity, heritage, and the enduring appeal of its main streets.

Making the list for New Jersey are Montclair's Bloomfield Avenue, Lambertville's Bridge Street, and Cape May's Washington Street.

Montclair’s Bloomfield Avenue came in at #21 for charming main street. According to Mixbook, "This vibrant street features shops and restaurants, while its nearby Montclair Art Museum and annual Montclair Film Festival contribute to its lively North Jersey charm.”

Bridge Street in Lambertville ranked #49. "This picturesque street along the Delaware River features shops, galleries, and the Lambertville station," says Mixbook. "Its nearby New Hope, PA, towpath, and annual Shad Fest add to its quaint Central New Jersey charm.”

Finally comes Washington Street in Cape May, which landed at #61. Mixbook says about my favorite main street,

This charming Victorian street features shops, restaurants, while its nearby beaches, Cape May Lighthouse, and annual Cape May Music Festival contribute to its iconic Jersey Shore atmosphere.

I’m sure many other cities in New Jersey could have made the list, but those are the three that did.

